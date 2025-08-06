Tacoma Rainiers Game Notes - vs. Reno

August 6, 2025 - Pacific Coast League (PCL)

TODAY'S GAME - 8/6 vs. Reno

FIRST PITCH - 7:05 PM (PT) at Cheney Stadium - Tacoma, WA

PITCHING MATCHUP - Tacoma RHP Blas Castaño (6-2, 4.41) vs. Reno RHP Dylan Ray (4-2, 7.10)

BROADCAST - TV: Bally Live App/MiLB.TV RADIO - KIXI 880

THE RAINIERS: Dropped their third game in a row, falling 7-4 to the Reno Aces in the series opener...the Aces took the lead in the third inning as AJ Vukovich and Rene Pinto hit back-to-back home runs, jumping out to a 2-0 lead...Vukovich struck again in the fourth, hitting his second long ball of the game to extend their lead to 3-0...Reno plated two more runs in the seventh inning to take a 5-0 lead...the Rainiers broke through in the bottom of the seventh when Samad Taylor drew a bases-loaded walk...Reno responded with two more in the eighth on Pinto's second home run of the game, a two-run homer, giving them a 7-1 lead...Tacoma scored the final three runs of the game, getting two in the bottom of the eighth on a Leo Rivas solo home run and a throwing error that allowed Harry Ford to score...a Rhylan Thomas RBI groundout in the bottom of the ninth cut the deficit to 7-4, but would be as close as Tacoma got in the loss.

RAINIERS ON THE RUN: The Rainiers stole another base on Tuesday afternoon, their seventh game in a row with a stolen base, tied for their longest streak of the season, previously done from July 2-9...Tuesday snapped a six-game streak of at least three stolen bases...Tacoma is the second Triple-A team since at least 2005 to swipe at least three bases in six consecutive games, joining the New Orleans Zephyrs who did so from June 5-11, 2006...Tacoma is 29-for-31 in stolen base attempts since July 29...the next-closest Triple-A team is Salt Lake, who have stolen 16 bases...the Rainiers lead Triple-A with 67 stolen bases (75 attempts) since July 1 and lead the PCL with 116 (in141 attempts) since May 1.

RHYLAN ROLLS AT CHENEY: OF Rhylan Thomas is putting up one of the best seasons for a Rainier at Cheney Stadium in the last 20 years......Thomas is hitting .343 (72x210) in 53 home games this season, the fifth-best home batting average of any PCL hitter......Thomas' .353 is the fourth-best for any Rainier in a single season at Cheney Stadium since 2005 (minimum 150 at-bats)...he trails the .348 (70x201) that Tyler Locklear hit this year, the .355 (76x214) that Matt Mangini hit in 2010 and the .392 (65x166) that Shin-Soo Choo hit in 2006...Thomas' 72 hits at Cheney Stadium are the fifth-most by a Rainier since 2005, seven shy of the 79 hits Bryan LaHair recorded in 2007.

DANNER IS DEALING: Dating back to June 27, RHP Hagen Danner has gone 2-0 with a 1.46 ERA in his last 13 appearances, allowing two earned runs on nine hits over 12.1 innings, walking three and striking out 12, with opponents hitting just .209 against him...Danner ranks second in the PCL with his career-high 40 appearances this season, having also set career-highs in innings (42.2) and wins (4)...Danner has totaled 41 strikeouts this season, 15 shy of his career-high 56, set in 2023 between Single-A Dunedin, Double-A New Hampshire and Triple-A Buffalo.

RUNNING IT BACK WITH RENO: The Rainiers square off with the Reno Aces for the third time this season and the first meeting at Cheney Stadium...Tacoma dropped the series in the first meeting back in April, but took five out of six games against the Aces from July 8-13, scoring double-digit runs in each of their five victories...the Rainers have gone 39-24 against Reno since 2023, including a 12-3 mark against the Aces at home in 2023.

LEO IS LOCKED IN: Since June 1, Leo Rivas has led the Pacific Coast League with a .469 on-base percentage, drawing 39 walks, the second-most in the league in that time...moving up to July 1, Rivas' league-best OBP goes up to .505, pacing the PCL with 23 walks in that time...in addition to that, Rivas ranks fourth in the league with a .354 batting average since July 1 and fourth with 10 stolen bases and sixth with a 1.005 OPS...Rivas' strong July was one of the best months of his career, with his .394 average ranking the third-best in a month in his career, trailing the .410 he hit in June of 2016 and July of 2024...his 1.075 OPS in July is also the third-best of any month in his career.

LÓPEZ SETS THE TABLE: In Tuesday afternoon's loss, UTL Jack López went 2-for-3 with a double from the ninth spot in the order...López leads all minor leaguers with 61 hits, 34 RBI and 91 total bases from the ninth spot in the lineup...his six home runs out of the nine spot are the second-most in Triple-A trailing Albuquerque's Trevor Boone... López's 34 RBI from the nine-spot are the second-most by a Rainier in a single season since 2005, trailing only the 41 recorded by Oswaldo Navarro in 2007...Navarro also has the most hits for a Rainiers' nine-batter since 2005, recording 97 in the 2007 season...the six home runs that López has hit from the nine-hole are the second most for a Rainier in a single season since 2005, trailing only the eight hit by Marcus Wilson in 2010.

MARINERS UPDATE: The Mariners took down the Chicago White Sox 8-3 on Tuesday night...Bryan Woo fired 7.0 innings of one-run baseball, striking out nine without issuing a walk...Eugenio Suarez hit his first home run since returning to the Mariners, as Dominic Canzone and Josh Naylor each went deep in the victory as well.







