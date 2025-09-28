Four Rainiers Earn Pacific Coast League Postseason Honors

Published on September 27, 2025 under Pacific Coast League (PCL)

Tacoma Rainiers News Release







TACOMA, WA - The Tacoma Rainiers put forth a historic 2025 season, led by several standout performers that were honored by the Pacific Coast League's yearly awards and All-Star teams. Jhonathan Díaz, Leo Rivas and former Rainier Tyler Locklear were all named Pacific Coast League All-Stars, while Harry Ford was named the league's Top MLB Prospect.

Díaz, 29, finished the regular season with an 11-6 record, tied for the most in the league and matching his career-high in victories. His 4.15 ERA was also the best in the PCL, becoming the first Rainier pitcher to win the league's ERA title since Jorge Campillo did so in 2007 with a 3.07 ERA. Díaz led all Triple-A pitchers with 12 quality starts this season, tied for the third-most among minor league arms and the most for a Rainier since Jordan Pries had 15 in 2014. The lefty turned in a pair of starts of 7.0 shutout innings, the only PCL pitcher to do so in 2025. Díaz also led the league with 26 starts, a 1.32 WHIP and a .647 winning percentage, while ranking second with 138.2 innings and fourth with 116 strikeouts. In one relief outing with the Seattle Mariners on April 1, Díaz threw 1.1 scoreless innings, striking out one. For the second consecutive season, Díaz was named Tacoma's Starting Pitcher of the Year.

Locklear, who was traded to the Arizona Diamondbacks with Hunter Cranton and Juan Burgos in return for Eugenio Suárez on July 31, hit .316 with 19 home runs and 82 RBI in 98 games with the Rainiers. Locklear was named the Pacific Coast League Player of the Month for July, after hitting .422 with nine home runs and 34 RBI with a 1.297 OPS, all league-bests. Included in that stretch, Locklear reached base in 11 consecutive plate appearances from July 22-24, collecting hits in nine consecutive at-bats, hitting one double, four home runs, driving in nine with a pair of walks. Following his trade to Arizona, Locklear finished the season in the Major Leagues with the Diamondbacks, hitting .175 with three home runs and six RBI before hitting the Injured List on September 8.

Rivas, 27, played in 66 games with Tacoma, hitting .318 with 10 home runs and 46 RBI. Dating back to June 1, Rivas led the league with a .475 on-base percentage. Among Pacific Coast League hitters with at least 250 plate appearances, Rivas also led the league with a 155 wRC+ and a 20.7% walk rate. He had a dominant July, hitting .394 in 19 games with three doubles, two home runs and 13 RBI, drawing 17 walks with a 1.075 OPS. In 45 total games with Seattle this season, Rivas hit .259 with two home runs, the first of his Major League career, and nine RBI.

Ford, ranked the Mariners' No. 4 prospect by MLB Pipeline, saw action in 98 games with Tacoma in his first Triple-A season. He hit .283 with 16 home runs and 74 RBI, ranking third in the Pacific Coast League with a .408 on-base percentage and tied for seventh with 74 walks drawn. The 22-year-old got hot in May, picking up hits in 19 of his 22 May games and multiple hits in 14 of those 22. Ford's .411 average this May was the highest for any month in his career, as was his 1.129 OPS. His 37 hits in May were also the most of any month in his career. Ford is the first Rainier catcher with 30 hits in a month since Cal Raleigh logged 30 in May of 2021. Ford led the PCL in May in batting average and on-base percentage at .475. Ford's .411 May batting average was the best for any Rainier in a single month (min 80 PA) since Justin Smoak hit .415 in August of 2014. Ford, for the third consecutive season, was selected to the MLB All-Star Futures Game, played in his hometown of Atlanta, Georgia. The Mariners selected Ford's contract on September 1, making his Major League debut on September 5 against the Atlanta Braves. In six Major League games, Ford is 0-for-6 with an RBI, driving in the winning run for Seattle on September 11 against Los Angeles (AL) in a 7-6 win in 12 innings.

The Rainiers open the 2026 season at Reno on Friday, March 27 before returning home for a six-game series against El Paso on Tuesday, March 31.







Pacific Coast League Stories from September 27, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.