Victor Mederos Named 2025 Pacific Coast League All-Star

Published on September 27, 2025 under Pacific Coast League (PCL)

Salt Lake Bees News Release







SOUTH JORDAN, UT. - Minor League Baseball announced Saturday that right-handed pitcher Victor Mederos has been named a Pacific Coast League All-Star for the 2025 season.

Mederos, 24, from Santa Clara, Cuba, made 16 starts for Salt Lake in 2025, posting a 3.39 ERA with a 7-5 record on the mound. He posted a 3.51 BB/9 while having a 7.33 K/9 and a .247 batting average against.

He is the Bees first All-Star selection since 2023, when Trey Cabbage, Michael Stefanic, and Jo Adell represented Salt Lake, the first Salt Lake pitcher to be named an All-Star since LHP Jake Kalish in 2022 and the seventh Bee to earn All-Star honors since 2021.

Mederos dominated in his final five starts with Salt Lake before earning a promotion to the Los Angeles Angels, posting a 1.73 ERA from July 11 to August 8. He allowed more than one run in just one of those outings and closed out his last four appearances with at least five strikeouts.

From his season debut on May 1 through August 8, Mederos made 16 starts and recorded seven quality outings, tying Tacoma's Jhonathan Diaz for the most in the PCL during that stretch. His 3.39 ERA ranked third in the league among pitchers with at least 10 starts, while his seven victories tied him with Diaz, Oklahoma City's Jose Rodriguez, and Sacramento's Trevor McDonald for the PCL lead. He also topped the league with 87.2 innings pitched over that span.

Mederos finished the 2025 season with the Los Angeles Angels, making one appearance in April, another in July, and three starts in August before landing on the injured list. He went 0-2 with a 7.41 ERA across five starts, recording a Major League career-high four strikeouts in his final outing of the year against the Chicago Cubs on August 23.

Mederos was drafted by the Angels in the sixth round of the 2022 MLB Draft out of Oklahoma State University. He made 13 starts for the Cowboys, going 4-4 with a 5.59 ERA over 66.0 innings pitched and collected 62 strikeouts. He earned a win in the opening game of the NCAA Tournament with a start against Missouri State in the Stillwater Regional.

The Salt Lake Bees will begin the 2026 season on the road in Las Vegas on Friday, March 27 before its home opener on Tuesday, March 31 against the Sacramento River Cats at The Ballpark at America First Square.







Pacific Coast League Stories from September 27, 2025

Victor Mederos Named 2025 Pacific Coast League All-Star - Salt Lake Bees

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.