Salt Lake at Las Vegas Series Recap

Published on September 22, 2025 under Pacific Coast League (PCL)

Salt Lake Bees News Release







Road Series #14

September 16-21

Split 3-3

Game 1 - Las Vegas 4, Salt Lake 3

WP: Anthony Maldonado (2 - 5) LP: José Quijada (1 - 2)

George Klassen shined in his Triple-A debut, retiring the first seven batters before Las Vegas broke through with two runs in the fourth. Salt Lake's offense was held scoreless through the first eight innings with nine of 10 retired in the middle innings while leaving the bases loaded in the seventh. Trailing 3-0 in the ninth, Brandon Drury tied it with a three-run homer, but Bryan Lavastida's two-out RBI single in the bottom half secured the walk off win for Las Vegas.

Game 2 - Salt Lake 11, Las Vegas 6

WP: Dakota Hudson (8 - 7) LP: Aaron Brooks (3 - 6)

Salt Lake jumped out early with Nolan Schanuel's leadoff single and Niko Kavadas' two-run homer in the first. Schanuel and Chad Stevens combined again in the third, and the Bees broke it open in the fifth when Stevens drove in Schanuel and Kavadas launched his second homer, a three-run shot, for an 8-0 lead. Ben Gamel added a solo blast in the seventh before Las Vegas rallied for five runs in the eighth, cutting the deficit to 9-6. Salt Lake responded in the ninth with two more runs on a Matthew Lugo double and a wild pitch clinching an 11-6 Bees win.

Game 3 - Salt Lake 8, Las Vegas 4

WP: Brett Kerry (8 - 9) LP: Jared Shuster (0 - 2)

Salt Lake overcame an early 2-0 deficit with a five-run seventh highlighted by Matthew Lugo's pinch-hit, bases-clearing double, surging to an 8-4 win over Las Vegas. Niko Kavadas continued his power surge with two home runs for the second consecutive game, including a ninth-inning blast for insurance. Samy Natera Jr. and Jose Quijada combined to shut the door with two hitless innings of relief.

Game 4 - Las Vegas 3, Salt Lake 2

WP: Gustavo Rodriguez (2 - 1) LP: Kenyon Yovan (2 - 3)

Las Vegas edged Salt Lake 3-2 in a tight game on Saturday night. Kyren Paris put the Bees ahead early with a two-run homer in the third, but the Aviators chipped away with runs in the fourth and sixth to tie it. Despite putting runners on in nearly every inning, Salt Lake couldn't break through. In the eighth, Ryan Lasko's two-out RBI single gave Las Vegas the lead, and the Bees stranded the bases loaded in the ninth as the Aviators evened the series.

Game 5 - Las Vegas 6, Salt Lake 4

WP: Michel Otañez (2 - 2) LP: Dylan Phillips (0 - 1)

Salt Lake took early leads behind Chad Stevens first-inning sac fly and Matthew Lugo's RBI double in the third, but Las Vegas battled back with Junior Perez's two-run double in the fourth. Stevens put the Bees ahead again in the sixth, scoring on a wild pitch before Luke Mann's two-run homer in the seventh swung the game in the Aviators' favor. Las Vegas added two more in the eighth on a Shane McGuire double and Perez's RBI triple. Niko Kavadas homered in the ninth for Salt Lake, his fifth of the series, but the Aviators held on for a 6-4 win in game five.

Game 6 - Salt Lake 8, Las Vegas 4

WP: Shaun Anderson (5 - 8) LP: Yunior Tur (0 - 1)

Salt Lake exploded for six runs in the first inning, highlighted by Kyren Paris' grand slam, and never looked back in an 8-4 season finale win over Las Vegas. Ben Gamel added a homer while Chad Stevens and Cavan Biggio also drove in runs. The Aviators chipped away early with contributions from Drew Swift and Cooper Bowman, but the Bees' bullpen dominated with four scoreless, one-hit innings after Shaun Anderson's five solid frames to lock down the victory.

Notable Performers

Niko Kavadas - 7-for-22 (.318), 5 HR, 2B, 9 RBI, 6 R, 1.045 SLG, 1.393 OPS

Matthew Lugo - 7-for-24 (.292), 3 2B, 5 RBI, 2 R, SB, .737 OPS

Nelson Rada - 7-for-23 (.304), 2B, 3 R, RBI, SB, .755 OPS

Chad Stevens - 6-for-18 (.333), 6 RBI, 5 R, 7 BB, .814 OPS

Ben Gamel - 4-for-14 (.286), 2 HR, 2 2B, 6 R, 2 RBI, 1.301 OPS

Dakota Hudson - W, 7.0 IP, 5 H, R, 0 BB, 3 K

Brett Kerry - W, 7.0 IP, 7 H, 4 R, 0 BB, 3 K

George Klassen - W, 6.0 IP, 6 H, 2 R, BB, 8 K

Walbert Urena - 5.2 IP, 4 H, 2 R, 3 BB, 10 K

Samy Natera Jr. - 2 G, 0.00 ERA, 2.0 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 0 BB, 4 K

Angel Felipe - 2 G, 0.00 ERA, 2.0 IP, 0 H, 0 R, BB, 3 K







Pacific Coast League Stories from September 22, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.