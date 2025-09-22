Jhonathan Díaz Named Pacific Coast League Pitcher of the Week

Published on September 22, 2025 under Pacific Coast League (PCL)

TACOMA, WA - Jhonathan Díaz dominated last week against Oklahoma City, throwing 7.0 shutout innings, striking out six without a walk. His effort against the Comets earned him Pacific Coast League Pitcher of the Week honors for September 16-21, the league announced on Monday.

Díaz, 29, reached 7.0 innings for the fifth time this season with his start on Wednesday. He scattered four hits and retired the side in order four times. He is one of just three Triple-A pitchers this season to record multiple starts of 7.0 shutout innings and is the only Triple-A pitcher this season to record multiple starts of 7.0 shutout innings without issuing a walk. The start was his ninth this season with at least six strikeouts and his ninth without issuing a walk.

The left-hander is having one of the best seasons in the Pacific Coast League this year. Díaz had the best ERA in the regular season at 4.15, the first Rainier to win the ERA title in the PCL since Jorge Campillo won it in 2007 with a 3.07 clip. His 26 starts are the most in the league, his .647 win percentage leads the league and his 1.32 WHIP is the lowest in the PCL, while his 11 wins are tied for the most in the league. Díaz also ranks among league leaders in innings pitched (2nd - 138.2) and strikeouts (4th - 116).

Díaz is the third Tacoma pitcher to win Pacific Coast League Pitcher of the Week this season, joining Logan Evans (April 8-13) and Casey Lawrence (July 22-27).

Díaz and the Tacoma Rainiers open the Pacific Coast League Championship Series at 7:05 PM on Tuesday at Las Vegas Ballpark against the First Half Champion Las Vegas Aviators.







