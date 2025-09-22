Niko Kavadas Named Pacific Coast League Player of the Week

September 22, 2025

SOUTH JORDAN, UT. - Niko Kavadas has been named the Pacific Coast League Player of the Week for September 15-21 announced by Minor League Baseball on Monday.

Kavadas batted .318 (7-for-22) last week, mashing five home runs along with a double, nine RBI, six runs scored, and a 1.393 OPS. His five homers led all Triple-A players, with no other hitter recording more than two. Kavadas' nine RBI tied for the Pacific Coast League lead with Sacramento's Osleivis Basabe and Tacoma's Colt Emerson. He also paced all qualified hitters in both slugging percentage (1.045) and OPS (1.393), while his 23 total bases were the most in the league. Additionally, he ranked second in the PCL with six runs scored.

Kavadas put together back-to-back games with a pair of home runs becoming just the sixth player in the Pacific Coast League this season to homer twice in back-to-back games and only the third Salt Lake player in the Bees era (2006-present) to accomplish the feat, joining Keston Hiura (2024) and Michael Hermosillo (2019).

Kavadas capped his season with a home run Saturday night, his fifth of the series and 28th of the year. His 28 long balls finished second in the Pacific Coast League behind Ryan Ward's 36, ranked fourth among all Triple-A hitters, and marked the most by a Bee since Trey Cabbage's 30 in 2023. The total also set a new professional career-high for Kavadas, surpassing his previous mark of 26 homers in 2022 across three levels (Salem A-, Greenville A+, Portland AA).

Kavadas became the first Bee to earn Pacific Coast League Player of the Week honors since Keston Hiura (June 24-30, 2024) and the first Salt Lake player to receive a weekly award since Reid Detmers was named Pitcher of the Week (August 12-18, 2024). He is also the second Bee recognized by Minor League Baseball in 2025, joining Sammy Peralta, who was honored as the PCL Pitcher of the Month for July.







