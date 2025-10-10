Banana Ball Hits South Jordan: Party Animals vs. Firefighters August 13-15, 2026

SOUTH JORDAN, UT - The Savannah Bananas announced today that Banana Ball is coming to The Ballpark at America First Square, August 13-15, 2026, for three games between the Party Animals and the Firefighters.

The Banana Ball format brings a fast-paced, fan-focused twist to America's pastime, with rules designed to keep the action moving and the crowd engaged through interactive moments and in-game entertainment.

The league features rosters filled with former college and professional athletes who blend baseball talent with theatrical showmanship. Among its standout teams, the Firefighters and Party Animals are central rivals in the Banana Ball Championship League, frequently squaring off against each other and the iconic Savannah Bananas.

"We are thrilled to host the Party Animals and Firefighters at The Ballpark at America First Square," said Ty Wardle, general manager of the Salt Lake Bees. "It will be a fun and unforgettable weekend of baseball and entertainment for fans of all ages. We can't wait to showcase the excitement of these teams and create another memorable experience at our new ballpark."

Tickets can be purchased by joining the ticket lottery list, which is open until October 31, 2025. Enrollment in the list does not guarantee the opportunity to purchase tickets, as a random drawing will be conducted prior to the event to select participants. Individuals who are selected will then have the opportunity to complete the verification process to secure available tickets. Interested parties may register for the Ticket Lottery List by visiting: www.bananaball.com/tickets.

Standard tickets start at $35, while meet-and-greet tickets start at $100.







