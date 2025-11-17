Keith Johnson Joins Angels as Third Base Coach

SOUTH JORDAN, Utah - The Los Angeles Angels announced the hiring of Keith Johnson as the team's new third base coach. Johnson, a veteran of the Angels organization, brings nearly two decades of coaching experience and a storied career in both the Major and Minor Leagues.

The 2025 season marked Johnson's tenth year as manager of the Triple-A Salt Lake Bees and his 18th season as a coach within the Angels organization.

He began his third stint as Salt Lake's skipper in 2023 and is the franchise's all-time winningest manager, amassing 954 victories, including his 900th win on April 25, 2025. Johnson also holds the record for most games managed in franchise history.

As a player, Johnson was selected by the Los Angeles Dodgers in the fourth round of the 1992 MLB Draft and made his Major League debut with the Angels in 2000.

He later played infield for Salt Lake, then known as the Stingers during the 2002 and 2003 seasons, and currently ranks fourth in career games played at third base in franchise history.

Johnson began his coaching career with the Angels' High-A affiliate, the Cedar Rapids Kernels, in 2008. He managed the Single-A Rancho Cucamonga Quakes to a championship in 2010 before being promoted to Triple-A. Johnson has also served in the Major Leagues as the Angels infield coach in 2018 and spent two seasons as the Miami Marlins first-base coach in 2021 and 2022.

Johnson will officially assume his role as third base coach for the Angels immediately, joining the team in preparation ahead of the 2026 season.

