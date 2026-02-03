Salt Lake Bees Unveil 2026 Promotional Schedule as Single-Game Tickets Go on Sale

SOUTH JORDAN, UT - The Salt Lake Bees announced their full schedule of theme nights for the upcoming season, featuring a packed calendar of special events, fan-favorite celebrations and postgame entertainment all season long. In addition, single-game tickets are officially on sale for the 2026 season.

Fans of all ages have plenty to look forward to when baseball returns to The Ballpark at America First Square in Downtown Daybreak, with fireworks, drone shows, pop culture nights and community celebrations all season long.

Highlights include Opening Day on March 31, cultural celebrations such as AANHPI Night and Abejas Night, and appreciation nights honoring teachers, the military and first responders.

The schedule also features popular pop culture and specialty nights, including Star Wars Night, Friendship Bracelet Night, Harry Potter Night, Princess Night and Christmas in June, along with signature weekends such as Independence Day, celebrating America 250, Country Weekend and Pioneer Day.

The season wraps up in September with Abejas Night, a 9/11 Tribute, Bee Charitable Night and Fan Appreciation Night, which features a Bluey meet-and-greet. In total, the Bees will host seven fireworks nights, seven drone shows and six Bark in the Park games throughout the season.

Single-game tickets are officially on sale and can be purchased online at milb.com/salt-lake/tickets/single-game-tickets. For information on season tickets, premium seating, group packages, and suite nights, visit slbees.com, call or text 801-325-BEES or email tickets@slbees.com.

Bees ticket specials for the 2026 season, which can also be found at milb.com/salt-lake/tickets/ticket-specials, include:

Tuesday Family Night presented by Holmes Homes Bring the whole family out to The Ballpark with four tickets for just $40. New for this season, this popular offer now includes reserved chair-back seating, giving families a more comfortable and premium gameday experience at no additional cost.

Bark in the Park presented by Sunday's For Dogs Includes one human ticket, one dog ticket and a bandana for $35.

Bees Baseball Pass Enjoy Bees baseball all season long for $30 per month, valid April-September.

Sunday Brunch Available exclusively for Sunday afternoon games in April and May, Sunday Brunch is $48 per person and includes a game ticket paired with a delicious brunch experience at The Ballpark.

Breakfast for Dinner Available for 6:05 PM Sunday games from June through September, Breakfast for Dinner is the evening version of our popular brunch offer. For $48 per person, fans receive a game ticket paired with a breakfast-style dining experience at The Ballpark.

GOVX Proudly celebrating 10 seasons of offering first responder and military discounts up to 53%. Available for every game, excluding fireworks nights.

Bees Steal of a Deal Score last-minute ticket deals by registering in advance and receive special ticket offers delivered straight to your inbox for select games throughout the season.

The Salt Lake Bees open the 2026 season on the road in Las Vegas on March 27 and return home for the home opener on March 31 against the Sacramento River Cats at The Ballpark at America First Square in Downtown Daybreak.







