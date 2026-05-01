Bees' Early Scoring Snaps Five-Game Skid, Defeats Sacramento 4-2 on Thursday

Published on May 1, 2026 under Pacific Coast League (PCL)

Salt Lake Bees News Release







SOUTH JORDAN, UT. - A three-run first inning and 13 straight River Cats retired by Caden Dana were enough for Salt Lake's first win of the series and put an end to the Bees' five-game losing streak.

Salt Lake 4, Sacramento 2 WP: Caden Dana (1-2)

LP: Spencer Bivens (2-1)

SV: Hunter Strickland (1) Key Performers Niko Kavadas: 1-2, 2B, 2 RBI, BB Caden Dana: W, 5.0 IP, H, R, BB, 5 K Yolmer Sanchez: 1-3, 2B, RBI, K Trey Mancini: 1-2, R, RBI, Sac Fly, K

Game Summary Following a 10-run victory the previous night, the River Cats continued their momentum. Victor Bericoto smacked a double into the right-centerfield gap, scoring Buddy Kennedy to start the game's scoring.

Salt Lake battled right back in the bottom of the frame. The Bees loaded the bases with one out, giving way to a Trey Mancini sac-fly to the warning track in deep left field which was followed by Niko Kavadas' 10th double of the year driving in two.

Neither squad could score in the second or third, but in the fourth, Yolmer Sánchez's double extended Salt Lake's lead to three, hitting safely in five of his last six games.

Caden Dana wrapped up his night with five innings pitched. He retired 13 in a row before Brady Choban relieved him of his duties in the sixth.

Sacramento was held scoreless in the fifth, but in the sixth, Bericoto notched his second RBI of the game on a run-scoring single for the River Cats first run since the top of the first cutting the deficit in half at 4-2.

In the ninth, Tayler Saucedo retired the first two batters before Hunter Strickland took over with one out to go, earning his first save as a Bee and first at the Triple-A level since 2015.

Game Notes

- Salt Lake snapped their five game losing streak tonight, as well as a four-game home skid. Additionally, the nine-inning contest was played in two hours, 15 minutes, the fastest regular ballgame this season. It surpassed a 2:22 duration on April 25 at Las Vegas, as well as a 2:27 decision on Tuesday night here at home. After two Thursday postponements, Salt Lake wins their first home game on the weekday in their first attempt.

- Niko Kavadas sent a two-run double into left-center field at 106.1 MPH off the bat. It gave the Bees their first lead of the game. It was his 10th double of the season, which is tied for second in the PCL. Since the start of the Las Vegas series, Kavadas has six extra base hits (five doubles and one homer) in his last seven games and is batting 8-for-21 (.381) with five RBI over that span.

- After finishing last night's game 3-for-3, Donovan Walton continued where he left off roping a single into right field. He scored in the first, now marking three straight games he has tallied a run.

- Yolmer Sánchez knocked in Trey Mancini to extend Salt Lake's lead to three. He has at least one hit in five of his last six games. It's the first time recorded that feat since a six game hit streak from July 31-August 7, 2025. Sánchez has five RBI across his last five contests.

- Coming off a one-inning start, Caden Dana retired 13 River Cats in a row. It is the longest streak by a Bees pitcher this season. The righty punched out five and gave up just one hit across five innings of work. Dana surrendered just two baserunners (a walk and a double) in his stellar outing on Thursday.

- Brady Choban threw his longest Triple-A outing of the year. He tossed two innings, gave up a run on three hits. It was his longest outing since 8/28 of last season. The righty notched his second hold of his campaign.

- Hunter Strickland recorded the final out of the game, collecting his first save as a Salt Lake Bee. It is his first Triple-A save since May 17, 2015 at Albuquerque as a member of the Sacramento River Cats. Strickland last successfully closed a game on June 16, 2025 with the Angels at Yankee Stadium, getting just the final out in that appearance as well.

- Nelson Rada singled and scored today and now has a hit in three straight games. Rada is 4-for-13 (.308) with a RBI across the three-game hit streak.

- Tayler Saucedo tallied his fifth scoreless appearance since April 10 at Reno. The right-hander holds a 3.68 ERA in 7.1 innings with 11 strikeouts in that span. He also added his third hold of the campaign, with all three taking place at home in Utah.

- Trey Mancini continues to excel against the River Cats this season. The first baseman is 7-for-19 (.368) with two doubles, a homer and three RBI. He tabbed a single and an RBI tonight.

Up Next The series trudges on from The Ballpark at America First Square on Friday, with game four between Sacramento and Salt Lake scheduled for a 6:35 pm. MDT first pitch.







Pacific Coast League Stories from May 1, 2026

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