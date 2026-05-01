Amaya Homer Difference in Reno Victory against Sugar Land

Published on May 1, 2026 under Pacific Coast League (PCL)

Reno Aces News Release







RENO, Nev. - A two-run blast from Jacob Amaya represented the difference for the Reno Aces on Thursday, as his fourth-inning homer powered Reno to a 3-2 win over Sugar Land.

For a second straight contest the Space Cowboys (16-13) made it on the scoreboard first, plating their first of two tallies when James Nelson started the game with a solo homer. The Aces (15-15) quickly countered, matching with a run in the second when Amaya's leadoff double came around to score on a balk.

Amaya came up big for Reno two innings later, crushing his team-leading fourth homer of the season during the fourth to put the Aces on top. That also brought home Tommy Troy who had singled through the left side to lead it off.

Sugar Land managed to score once more in the sixth, cutting Reno's lead to just one after the second homer of the night from Nelson.

Yet again Aces pitching was stiff throughout the contest, starting with the effort of starter Thomas Hatch (1-0) as he worked 5.1 innings while allowing two runs on four hits with five strikeouts to just one free pass.

Reno's bullpen kept the chain strong, combining on the final 3.2 innings and yielding one hit (by Taylor Rashi) with five strikeouts. On to convert the save was Yilber Díaz, who converted his first Triple-A save of his career and just the second of his professional career (previous: May 14, 2022 with Visalia).

Seven of nine Aces in the lineup recorded a hit, all led by the pair of extra-base hits from Amaya as he finished 2-for-4 with two runs scored and two RBI. With the exception of a double by Danny Serretti who was 1-for-3, all other Reno knocks were singles.

Reno will look to make it three consecutive wins when both teams take Greater Nevada Field on Friday for game four at 6:05 p.m PT.







Pacific Coast League Stories from May 1, 2026

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