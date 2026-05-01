Rainiers Pull Away Late in 5-1 Victory over Las Vegas

Published on May 1, 2026 under Pacific Coast League (PCL)

Tacoma Rainiers News Release







TACOMA, WA - The Tacoma Rainiers (15-15) got back in the win column with a 5-1 victory over the Las Vegas Aviators (16-12) on Thursday night. Brennen Davis and Colt Emerson both crushed solo home runs, while Rhylan Thomas and Jhonny Pereda both turned in their 10th multi-hit games of the season. Bryce Miller made his third Major League Rehab start and the second with Tacoma on Thursday, keeping the Aviators off the board over 4.0 innings. The bullpen was dominant again, with Jhonathan Díaz and Gunner Mayer combining for 5.0 innings of one-run ball, allowing seven hits and three walks while striking out three.

Tacoma threw the first punch in the bottom of the fourth inning. Brennen Davis (5) crushed a fastball at 102.5 mph to right field, giving the Rainiers a 1-0 lead.

Las Vegas was on the verge of taking the lead in the fifth inning. Brian Serven punched a single into center field to lead off the frame. Junior Perez replaced Serven at first when he grounded into a fielder's choice. Drew Swift and Henry Bolte lined back-to-back singles into left field to load the bases with one out for Tommy White. Tacoma escaped the jam when Colt Emerson and Ryan Bliss turned a 6-4-3 double play to preserve the one-run lead.

Tacoma extended their lead in the sixth inning when Colt Emerson (4) lasered a solo home run over the wall in right field. The ball traveled 375 feet and extended the Rainiers lead to 2-0.

The Aviators tallied their first run in the top of the seventh inning. With two outs, Swift pounded a single into center field for his second hit of the night and moved up to second on a balk. Bolte walked to put runners on first and second for White, who hit a single through the right side of the infield. Swift came around to score without a throw and cut Tacoma's lead down to 2-1.

The Rainiers broke the game open in their half of the seventh inning. Victor Labrada smoked a leadoff single into center field, his second hit of the contest and advanced to third when Jhonny Pereda smacked a double off the wall in right-center field. Labrada scored on a wild pitch, making it 3-1, as Pereda moved up to third. Carson Taylor worked a walk to put runners on the corners with no outs. After Jakson Reetz struck out, Ryan Bliss lined a single into right-center field. Taylor moved up to second and Pereda trotted home to extend the Tacoma lead to three. Then, Rhylan Thomas smacked his second single of the contest into shallow center field. Taylor hustled home from second, the third run to score in the inning and make it 5-1.

Las Vegas entered the top of the ninth inning chasing four runs to stay alive. Gunner Mayer sat down the side in order as Tacoma secured their first win of the series with a score of 5-1.

Tacoma looks to even the series in game four of the six-game set Friday night. RHP Dane Dunning will toe the rubber for the Rainiers and Las Vegas will counter with LHP Gage Jump. First pitch is set for 7:05 pm.

POSTGAME NOTES:

OF Brennen Davis crushed his fifth home run of the season Thursday night, the second most by a Rainiers hitter this season...he finished 1-for-3 with a home run, RBI, walk, and run scored...since his first home run on April 17, Davis is tied for the most home runs (5) among all Triple-A hitters and has the third-best OPS (1.171).

OF Victor Labrada recorded his fifth multi-hit performance of the season Thursday night, reaching base safely in nine of his last 10 games...he finished 2-for-3 with a double, run, and a walk...in his last 10 games, Labrada holds a .400 average (14x35) with two doubles, three RBI, five walks, and three stolen bases.

C Jhonny Pereda went 2-for-3 with a double, walk and run scored on Thursday night, his 10th multi-hit game of the season...Pereda has the most multi-hit games by a PCL catcher this season and tied with Rhylan Thomas for the most by a Rainiers hitter this season...Pereda has the third-best batting average (.342) in the PCL among all qualified hitters...in his last 12 games, Pereda is hitting .429 (18x40) with two doubles, one home run and five RBI.

INF Ryan Bliss stole his 75th bag of his Rainiers career Thursday, tying Ian Miller for fifth-most in franchise history...he finished 1-for-4 with an RBI and a stolen base...next on the list is Mike Davis, who stole 76 bases from 1981-82.

RHP Gunner Mayer spun his eighth-straight scoreless outing with 2.0 hitless innings Thursday night...it's the longest scoreless streak of his career and tied for the third-longest streak in the PCL this season... Mayer is tied for the second-most strikeouts (15) among Triple-A pitchers who have yet to allow a run this season







Pacific Coast League Stories from May 1, 2026

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