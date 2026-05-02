Isotopes Set Team Runs Record in Win over Chihuahuas Friday

Published on May 1, 2026 under Pacific Coast League (PCL)

El Paso Chihuahuas News Release







The Albuquerque Isotopes set a new team record for runs in a game in their 26-8 win over the El Paso Chihuahuas Friday night at Rio Grande Credit Union Field. It also set the Chihuahuas' team record for most runs allowed in a game. It was the third time since 2005 that a Pacific Coast League team scored 26 or more runs in a game.

San Diego Padres infielder Will Wagner went 1-for-2 with a single and a walk in his first MLB Injury Rehab game with El Paso. El Paso third baseman Pablo Reyes went 2-for-5 with a home run and three RBIs and has reached base in all 21 games he's played this season. Albuquerque's Sterlin Thompson and Vimael Machín both reached on a hit or a walk six or more times Friday. Machín leads the PCL in batting average (.375) and on-base percentage (.500).

El Paso's pitching staff walked 13 batters to set a new season high. Nate Mondou came in to pitch the bottom of the eighth and allowed four runs in his fifth career relief appearance. Mondou became the first Chihuahuas position player to pitch since Cody Roberts on September 10, 2025, also against Albuquerque. Albuquerque's win ended El Paso's four-game winning streak. Three of the first four games in the series have been decided by 10 runs or more.

Box Score: Gameday: Chihuahuas 8, Isotopes 26 Final Score (05/01/2026)

Team Records: El Paso (15-16), Albuquerque (16-15)

Next Game: Saturday at 6:35 p.m. Mountain Time at Rio Grande Credit Union Field at Isotopes Park. El Paso RHP Sean Boyle (2-2, 6.41) vs. Albuquerque TBD. The game will air on 600 ESPN El Paso and www.epchihuahuas.com.







Pacific Coast League Stories from May 1, 2026

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