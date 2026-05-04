Chihuahuas Split Series In Albuquerque

Published on May 3, 2026 under Pacific Coast League (PCL)

El Paso Chihuahuas News Release







Albuquerque shortstop Chad Stevens hit a go-ahead RBI single in the bottom of the eighth inning Sunday in the Isotopes' 4-3 win over the El Paso Chihuahuas at Rio Grande Credit Union Field. Albuquerque won the final three games of the series after El Paso won the first three.

The Chihuahuas scored in the top of the first inning on an RBI single by Samad Taylor. It was the ninth time in the last 11 games that El Paso scored in the first inning. Taylor had hits in all five games he played in during the series and has 19 hits, nine extra-base hits and six walks in the Chihuahuas' last two series.

El Paso designated hitter Pablo Reyes walked twice Sunday and has reached in all 22 games he's played this season. San Diego Padres infielder Will Wagner went 1-for-2 with a double, a walk and a hit by pitch in his second MLB Injury Rehab game with El Paso. Garrett Hawkins and Ethan Routzahn both pitched scoreless relief outings for the Chihuahuas.

Team Records: El Paso (15-18), Albuquerque (18-15)

Next Game: Tuesday at 6:05 p.m. Mountain Time at Southwest University Park. Tacoma RHP Gabe Mosser (2-1, 2.97) vs. El Paso TBA. The game will air on 600 ESPN El Paso and www.epchihuahuas.com.

Albuquerque 4 El Paso 3 - Sunday

WP: Castaño (4-1)

LP: Morgan (0-1)

S: Shook (2)

Time: 2:23

Attn: 6,132







Pacific Coast League Stories from May 3, 2026

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