Biggest Inning of Season Leads Reno to Series Win over Sugar Land

Published on May 3, 2026 under Pacific Coast League (PCL)

Reno Aces News Release







RENO, Nev. - A seven-run frame in the home half of the sixth was just what the Reno Aces needed to overcome an early 4-0 deficit on Sunday, storming all the way back to secure a 9-6 victory and a 4-2 series win against the Sugar Land Space Cowboys.

Two runs by the Space Cowboys (17-16) in each the first and third had Sugar Land in the driver's seat during the early going. Even after the Aces (17-16) dropped their own pair of tallies in the fifth on an RBI double from Ryan Waldschmidt and a single from Tommy Troy, Sugar Land maintained their four-run edge by adding two more in the top of the sixth.

Pulling upon their come-from-behind magic that has existed this series, Reno got the offense going in the sixth and put up seven runs in the frame, their most runs in any inning of a game this season.

A bases loaded sacrifice fly from Matt O'Neill pushed across the first run, but they continued to keep the bases loaded with yet another walk, and then saw the next run walked in with an RBI going to Waldschmidt.

Delivering the first big hit for Reno with the bases loaded was Troy, as his liner to right field scored two and saw him end on second with a double. Following was Carlos Santana, who was playing in game two of his rehab assignment, and he gave the Aces the lead for good on a hard line drive single to right that scored both Waldschmidt and Troy.

One final tally scored in the inning thanks to LuJames Groover, who doubled down the left-field line and allowed Santana to score easily from first.

Reno's bullpen was nails yet again, as five relievers combined to throw six innings while allowing two runs on five hits. Earning the win was Gerardo Carrillo (4-2) despite allowing both of those tallies, while Drey Jameson converted his second save with a scoreless ninth inning.

Six of nine Aces ended with a hit including the 3-for-4 effort with two doubles and three RBI by Troy. The trio of Groover, Jacob Amaya and Matt O'Neill all logged a pair of knocks each, with Groover and O'Neill also recording an RBI.

The win gave the Aces the series win by a 4-2 margin, and Reno will look to keep that rolling in their next series against the River Cats in Sacramento beginning on Tuesday at 6:45 p.m. from Sutter Health Park.







Pacific Coast League Stories from May 3, 2026

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