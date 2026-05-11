Reno Set to Host Another Six-Game Set with Las Vegas

Published on May 11, 2026 under Pacific Coast League (PCL)

Reno Aces News Release







RENO, Nev. - The Reno Aces will host the Las Vegas Aviators, Triple-A affiliate of the Athletics, for round two of the Silver State Showdown, presented by America250 Nevada, this week at Greater Nevada Field. Tickets are available at RenoAces.com.

Game Times

Tuesday, May 12 at 6:05 p.m. PT (Taco Tuesday)

Wednesday, May 13 at 6:05 p.m. PT (WILD Wednesday)

Thursday, May 14 at 11:05 a.m. PT (Education Day/Throwback Thursday)

Friday, May 15 at 6:05 p.m. PT (The Sandlot Night/Fireworks Friday)

Saturday, May 16 at 4:05 p.m. PT (Top Gun Night)

Sunday, May 17 at 1:05 p.m. PT (Mother's Day Celebration/Family Sunday/Dog Day)

Special Events

Education Day, presented by Nevada Mining Association

Thursday, May 14th vs. Las Vegas Aviators

Sandlot Night

Friday, May 15th vs. Las Vegas Aviators

You're Killin' Me, Smalls! Come out to Downtown Reno for a fun Friday night featuring Sandlot Night and postgame fireworks!

Top Gun Night, presented by Truckee Tahoe Lumber Co. and KOLO 8 News Now

Saturday, May 16th vs. Las Vegas Aviators

We've partnered with N.A.S. Fallon, the Naval base which hosts the Top Gun school, to make for an amazing night of high-flying action!

Fans can grab a free Aces Rope Hat at both gates upon entry into the stadium along with custom merch in the Team Store!

Mother's Day Celebration, presented by Waste Management

Sunday, May 17th vs. Las Vegas Aviators

Bring mom out to the ballpark for a well-earned day of relaxation on Mother's Day! Come early and grab a flower for moms as a thank you for all your love and care!

Dog Day, presented by Tito's, NBC News 4, Fox 11, Nevada Sports Net, and K-Bull 98.1

Sunday, May 17th vs. Las Vegas Aviators

Featuring Lambo the Bat Dog

For more information or paperwork requirements, click HERE.

May Daily Deals

Taco Tuesdays, presented by Alice 96.5 (5/12) - Fans can enjoy 2 street tacos for $5.00

Wild Wednesdays, presented by Wild 102.9 FM (5/13) - $10.29 Infield Reserve tickets every Wednesday using code "WILD" at RenoAces.com

Throwback Thursday, presented by Coors Light, KTVN, and K-Bull 98.1 FM (5/14) - The Aces' will take the field as the Reno Silver Sox every Thursday home game. Coors Lights will be just $2 at all Thursday home games.

Fireworks Friday, presented by Panasonic Energy and Ten Country 93.7, in partnership with Pyro Guys, Inc. (5/15) - Featuring pre-game, in-game and post-game fireworks.

Pregame Happy Hour (5/15, 5/16) - Fans can show up 2 hours before first pitch every Friday and Saturday and enjoy special Happy Hour deals before heading into the stadium.

Pregame Autographs, presented by The Reno Aces Foundation (5/16) - Every Saturday home game by the main entrance, two members of your Reno Aces will be available to sign autographs for the first 15 minutes after gates open.

Family Sundays, presented by Community Health Alliance and SUNNY 106.9 FM (5/17) - featuring $1.50 hot dogs.

Single-game and season tickets are currently on sale for the 2026 season. For more information, fans can visit RenoAces.com or call (775) 334-7000.







Pacific Coast League Stories from May 11, 2026

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