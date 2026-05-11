Salt Lake at Oklahoma City Series Recap

Published on May 11, 2026 under Pacific Coast League (PCL)

Salt Lake Bees News Release







Road Series #4

May 5-10

Oklahoma City 3-2

Game 1 - Salt Lake 9, Oklahoma City 7 WP: Samy Natera Jr. (4 - 0) LP: Wyatt Mills (3 - 2) SV: Jared Southard (1)

Eight unanswered runs in the sixth, seventh, eighth and ninth innings surged Salt Lake to their second consecutive come-from-behind win. The Bees scored first on Jeimer Candelario's first inning RBI single, but then allowed Oklahoma City to tally the next seven, including a large five-run fifth. The Comets broke through against reigning PCL Pitcher of the Week, Caden Dana, in that inning, using five walks and three hits to take a 7-1 advantage. Salt Lake chipped away in every inning that followed, using a Denzer Guzman two-run homer, a Jose Siri sacrifice fly, a Candelario solo blast and a Niko Kavadas double to get the game within one at the stretch.

Omar Martinez led off the eighth with a double and scored on Chris Taylor's line drive single that tied the game at seven each. Strong relief outings from Najer Victor, who made his Triple-A debut, and Samy Natera Jr., helped the Bees offense chip away and ultimately paced the bats to the win. In the ninth, it was Martinez who delivered the biggest knock, nearly leaving the yard on his RBI double that gave Salt Lake the lead. Nick Madrigal added his fourth sacrifice fly of the season that drove home an insurance run. Jared Southard worked around a one-out single in the bottom half to collect his first save of the season and seal the series opening comeback victory.

Game 2 - Oklahoma City 12, Salt Lake 5 WP: Garrett McDaniels (4 - 1) LP: George Klassen (0 - 3)

Salt Lake jumped out to an early lead for the second straight game, highlighted by Niko Kavadas' solo homer in the second inning and Chris Taylor's RBI infield single in the third to make it 2-0. Oklahoma City responded with a pair of big innings, scoring four runs in the third and three more in the fourth to take control at 7-2. The Bees chipped away in the sixth as Donovan Walton drove in a run and a successful double steal plated Trey Mancini to cut the deficit to 7-4. Oklahoma City answered immediately with two runs after a misplayed ball by Nelson Rada and added two more in the seventh to extend the lead to 11-4. Salt Lake added one final run in the eighth on Zach Humphreys' first RBI of the season, but the Comets matched it in the bottom half before Chayce McDermott finished the 12-5 Comet win with three strikeouts in the ninth. Oklahoma City added seven doubles on the day and six runs with two-outs while Salt Lake tallied 10 hits, struck out 12 times and issued 11 walks.

Game 3 - Oklahoma City 6, Salt Lake 5 WP: Cole Irvin (3 - 4) LP: Brett Kerry (1 - 3) SV: Wyatt Mills (3)

Salt Lake struck first in their fifth straight game on Denzer Guzman's RBI single. Nick Madrigal was brought around after his double to deep left field that extended his hit streak to seven games. Oklahoma City responded with a five-run fourth inning after an error in left field opened the door for the Comets. RBI singles from Nick Senzel and Noah Miller helped fuel the rally before Ryan Fitzgerald capped the frame with a three-run homer. Despite the outburst, only one of the five runs was earned. The Bees chipped away at the deficit with a two-run single from Yolmer Sanchez in the sixth and an RBI hit by Zach Humphreys in the eighth. Salt Lake's pitching staff kept Oklahoma City off the board the rest of the way, but the comeback fell short as the Bees stranded the bases loaded in the ninth, dropping a 6-5 decision to the Comets.

Game 4 - Salt Lake 9, Oklahoma City 7 WP: Kaleb Ort (1 - 1) LP: Chayce McDermott (0 - 1)

Salt Lake built a 7-1 lead four runs in the third, two in the fourth and one in the fifth behind a three-run double from Denzer Guzman to get them started. Chris Taylor and Zach Humphreys brought in the pair of runs in the fourth while reaching for the third time on his second hit of the game in the fifth to bring home Donovan Walton. Oklahoma City got two back in the fifth on Tyler Fitzgerald's two-run homer before the Comets were held without a hit until the ninth. Oklahoma City loaded the bases in the bottom of the ninth on a one-double from Jack Suwinski and back-to-back walks to set the table for Fitzgerald once again who tied the game with a grand slam to left. In the 10th, Humphreys delivered the go-ahead clutch two-run double that plated two while Kaleb Ort slammed the door in the bottom half for the 9-7 extra inning victory.

Game 5 - Oklahoma City 7, Salt Lake 4 WP: Keynan Middleton (2 - 0) LP: Justin Dunn (0 - 2) SV: Carlos Duran (2)

Salt Lake jumped out early as Nelson Rada lined his second triple of the season down the left-field line before coming around to score on an RBI single from Denzer Guzman. Oklahoma City answered in the third after stringing together four straight baserunners with two outs, capped by a game-tying RBI single from Jack Suwinski. Making his first appearance at the Triple-A level, Alberto Rios delivered the go-ahead knock in the fifth with an RBI triple notching his first career Triple-A hit that scored Jose Siri and gave the Bees a 2-1 edge. OKC responded with a four-run 7th inning, highlighted by Suwinski's two-run homer -- his 29th RBI of the season and seventh hit of the series. The Comets added two more runs in the frame on a wild pitch and sacrifice fly to take control. Oklahoma City tacked on another insurance run in the eighth and held off Salt Lake for a 7-4 win in game five of the series.

Notable Performers

- Denzer Guzman: 9-for-21 (.429), HR, 2B, 7 RBI, 4 R, 1.119 OPS

- Zach Humphreys: 8-for-12 (.667), 2 2B, 5 RBI, 2 R, 1.609 OPS

- Jeimer Candelario: 6-for-19 (.316), 2 HR, 2B, 4 R, 3 RBI, 1.065 OPS

- Nick Madrigal: 6-for-17 (.353), 2 2B, 4 R, 2 RBI, .900 OPS

- Donovan Walton: 6-for-16 (.375), 2 RBI, 2 R, .819 OPS

- Samy Natera Jr.: 2 G, 1-0, 0.00 ERA, 3.2 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 0 BB, 7 K

- Najer Victor: 2 G, 0.00 ERA, 2.2 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 3 BB, 6 K

- Brady Choban: 1 G, 0.00 ERA, 1.0 IP, H, 0 R, 0 BB, K

- Joey Lucchesi: 1 G, 0.00 ERA, 2.0 IP, H, 0 R, 0 BB, 3 K

- Kaleb Ort: 2 G, 1-0, 3.00 ERA, 3.0 IP, 3 H, R, 2 BB, 2 K

Upcoming Series

Salt Lake Bees vs. El Paso Chihuahuas

Tuesday, May 12 - 6:35 p.m. MDT

- Holmes Homes Family Night

Wednesday, May 13 - 6:35 p.m. MDT

- Utah Dirty Sodas Wednesdays $3 Swig Drinks

- Bark in the Park

Thursday, May 14 - 6:35 p.m. MDT

- Teacher Appreciation Night

- Thirsty Thursdays - $6 Beer $3 Soda

Friday, May 15 - 6:35 p.m. MDT

- Golf Night - Golf Ball Marker Giveaway

- Scheels Postgame Kids Run

Saturday, May 16 - 6:35 p.m. MDT

- Military Appreciation Night

- Drone Show

- Scheels Postgame Kids Run

Sunday, May 17 - 2:05 p.m. MDT

- Sunday Brunch at The Ballpark







Pacific Coast League Stories from May 11, 2026

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.