Las Vegas Aviators Outfielder Henry Bolte Named Pacific Coast League Player of the Week (May 4-10)

Published on May 11, 2026 under Pacific Coast League (PCL)

Las Vegas Aviators News Release







(Las Vegas, NV) - The Las Vegas Aviators® professional baseball team of the Pacific Coast League, Triple-A affiliate of the Athletics and '25 PCL Champions, today announced that outfielder Henry Bolte (BOL-TAY) was named the Pacific Coast League Player of the Week (May 4-10). Bolte is the first Aviators player to receive PCL Player of the Week honors in 2026!

The outfielder appeared in six games against the St. Paul Saints at Las Vegas Ballpark® (May 5-10) and batted .556 (15-for-27) with four doubles, one triple, five home runs, 9 RBI and two stolen bases. He recorded three multiple-hit games including back-to-back 5-for-5 performances. He was 3-for-5, stolen base, run scored (May 7); 5-for-5, two doubles, triple, two solo home runs, three runs scored, 15 total bases (May 8); 5-for-5, two doubles, two home runs, 5 RBI, 13 total bases (May 9).

Franchise record & Tied PCL Record: 12 consecutive hits over three games (May 7-8-9). The previous record: 11 by INF Keith Lockhart (Las Vegas Stars, 5-27 - 5/29, 1994). PCL Record: 12, Mickey Heath, Hollywood vs. Mission (9/2-4, 1930); Ted Beard, Hollywood vs. Oakland & Portland (4/24-26 & 4/28, 1953).

Bolte has appeared in 37 games for the Aviators and is batting .348 (55-for-158, 4th/PCL) with seven doubles, three triples, 12 home runs (1st/PCL), 28 RBI and 17 stolen bases in 19 attempts, 2nd/PCL, (30-for-32 career/Triple-A). He has 104 total bases (1st/PCL), 41 runs scored (1st/PCL), .658 slugging percentage (2nd/PCL), 55 hits (1st/PCL), 22 extra base hits (2nd/PCL) and leads the team with 12 multiple-hit games.

Bolte has played professionally for five seasons in the Athletics organization. He was named 2025 Athletics Minor League Player of The Year by Baseball America. He was ranked by Baseball America as the No. 6 prospect in the Athletics system entering the 2026 season and ranked by 2026 Baseball America's Best Tools (A's System): Best Athlete and Fastest Baserunner. He was non-roster invitee to 2026 Spring Training. He was 4-for-4, 2B, HR, 2 RBI (Angels/A's on March 8, Spring Training - Big League Weekend). In 2025, he appeared in 34 games for the Aviators and batted .300 (36-for-120) with six doubles, two triples, two home runs, 14 RBI and 13-for-13 in stolen bases.

The Aviators, 19-18, will embark on a Northern Nevada road trip against intrastate rival, the Reno Aces, Triple-A affiliate of the Arizona Diamondbacks. The six-game series is from Tuesday-Sunday, May 12-17 at Greater Nevada Field.

Las Vegas Aviators ticket information and group hospitality packages are available by calling the Aviators administrative offices at (702) 943-7200 or emailing tickets@aviatorslv.com.

Official licensed Aviators team merchandise is available on the "Team Shop" section of the website at www.aviatorslv.com.







Pacific Coast League Stories from May 11, 2026

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