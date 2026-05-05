Las Vegas Ballpark Announces 2026 Season Food and Beverage Lineup

Published on May 5, 2026 under Pacific Coast League (PCL)

Las Vegas Aviators News Release







LAS VEGAS, NV - Las Vegas Ballpark®, home of the Las Vegas Aviators®, the city's Triple-A affiliate of the Athletics and a member of the Pacific Coast League (PCL), is proud to unveil its dynamic food and beverage lineup for the 2026 season.

In partnership with Professional Sports Catering (PSC), powered by Levy, and led by new Executive Chef Antonio Coleman, this year's offerings deliver an elevated and diverse culinary experience for fans.

New additions for 2026 include:

Custom Pizza Truck - Featuring made-to-order, 10-inch wood-fired pizzas

Located next to Grill on 1st near section 103

P.O.P.S Philly Steaks - Bringing more than 30 years of flavor to Las Vegas

Located on the concourse behind section 108

Lilikoi - Serving refreshing boba and horchata favorites

Located on the concourse behind section 119

Island Eats - Showcasing Hawaiian-inspired cuisine with a "ninth island" twist, including the Spam Musubi Dog, Ahi Tuna Poke Bowl, and Teriyaki Beef & Chicken

Located on the concourse behind section 117

Tacos de Reyes - Offering authentic street tacos, including Al Pastor and Carne Asada

Located on the concourse behind section 102

Plant-based options are also available at The Grill on First and Third and in Club Level, featuring the Impossible™ Hot Dog, Impossible™ Burger, and crispy onion rings.

Fans can head to the Flight Deck for the ultimate Smash Burger experience, with single, double, or "double-triple play" options.

Classic ballpark staples return, including popcorn and peanuts, along with the Hungry Hotshots Kids Meal for $10. This value-packed option includes a junior hot dog on a locally made brioche bun, fruit cup, chips, and a drink.

For those with a sweet tooth, don't miss soft-serve ice cream, Dole Whip®, signature Aviators sundaes, and Dippin' Dots®.

Returning favorites include:

BBQ Mexicana - Featuring the Burnt Ends Burrito, Avocado Chicken Burrito, and BLTA Bowl

Located on the concourse behind section 114

Bowltastic - Returning with flavorful rice bowls like K Pork, and Garlic Cilantro Chicken

Located on the concourse behind section 107

Homerun Hits - Classic favorites including hot dogs, nachos, and walking tacos

Located on the concourse behind section 111

Throughout the season, Las Vegas Ballpark will host its popular Guest Chef Series in the Club, where a curated lineup of top Las Vegas chefs and restaurateurs will showcase signature dishes. The 2026 roster will feature both rising stars and industry icons, with more details to be announced soon.

Fans can also elevate their game-day experience with Club Level tickets, featuring access to the Chef's Table buffet, specialty dessert cart, and in-seat service for uninterrupted viewing.

Seasonal beverage offerings include the Ballpark's signature Tenaya Creek Aviator Blonde Ale, along with a wide selection of local and craft beers such as Able Baker Atomic Duck IPA, Big Dog's Peace, Love & Hoppiness Pale Ale, CraftHaus Hop Vegas IPA, and Las Vegas Brewing Blonde Ale.

New and returning specialty cocktails include Big Baller Shot Caller, The Closer, Bring the Heater, Summer Slammer, and The Guava Girl. The frosé also returns and will be available throughout the ballpark.

Special promotions include $5 White Claws for Bark on The Berm at the Hanger Bar on Wednesdays, $5 beers at the Hangar Bar every Tuesday, $5 Dos Equis on Tuesdays for Reyes De Plata games at the Hangar during homestands and $2 beers on Thursdays from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. at the Hanger Bar and on the Plaza.

For tickets and more information on food and beverage offerings, visit www.thelvballpark.com.







Pacific Coast League Stories from May 5, 2026

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.