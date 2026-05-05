OKC Comets Game Notes - May 5, 2026

Published on May 5, 2026 under Pacific Coast League (PCL)

Oklahoma City Comets News Release







Salt Lake Bees (14-19) vs. Oklahoma City Comets (17-16)

Game #34 of 150/First Half #34 of 75/Home #16 of 75

Pitching Probables: SL-RHP Caden Dana (1-2, 6.00) vs. OKC-LHP Logan Allen (1-2, 6.85)

Tuesday, May 5, 2026 | Chickasaw Bricktown Ballpark | Oklahoma City, Okla. | 6:05 p.m. CT

Radio: KGHM-AM 1340 The Game, 1340thegame.com, iHeartRadio; Video: MiLB.tv, Bally Sports Live

Today's Game: The Oklahoma City Comets have won four consecutive games and will try to extend to a season-best five-game winning streak when they open a six-game home series at 6:05 p.m. against the Salt Lake Bees at Chickasaw Bricktown Ballpark...Tonight the Comets welcome world-famous competitive eater Joey Chestnut to take part in a Cinco de Mayo-themed food challenge presented by KFOR, as he and five teammates will attempt to eat 100 Fuzzy's tacos in one full inning to celebrate the 100th anniversary of Route 66...Tonight is also the first Bark in the Park Night of the season as well as a $2 Tuesday.

Last Game: The Oklahoma City Comets continued their offensive surge with a 10-3 win over the Round Rock Express Sunday afternoon at Dell Diamond in a series finale highlighted by a rehab start from two-time Cy Young Award winner Blake Snell. Round Rock opened the game with a two-run homer from Michael Helman in the first inning. Oklahoma City got one run back in the third inning on a RBI single from Ryan Ward. Oklahoma City took the lead in the sixth inning, scoring seven runs on six hits. Jack Suwinski put the Comets in front with a two-run blast and the bats added on with additional RBI singles from Eliezer Alfonzo, Ryan Fitzgerald and Ward to make the score, 8-2. The Express plated a run in the eighth inning, but the Comets responded with two runs in the next half inning with a RBI single by Fitzgerald and a sacrifice fly by Noah Miller.

Today's Probable Pitcher: Logan Allen (1-2) is scheduled to make his sixth start and seventh overall appearance with OKC this season...Allen last pitched April 29 at Round Rock, receiving the loss after allowing four runs on six hits across 4.0 innings with one walk and two strikeouts...Over six appearances with OKC, Allen has a 6.85 ERA (18 ER in 23.2 IP), 2.15 WHIP and .337 BAA...He signed with the Dodgers as a free agent March 18 after spending the 2025 season with the NC Dinos of the Korean Baseball Organization, going 7-12 with a 4.53 ERA and 149 strikeouts in 32 appearances (31 starts)...Allen represented Canada in the 2026 World Baseball Classic, pitching in two games out of the bullpen...Allen is in his 12th pro season after originally being drafted by Boston in the eighth round of the 2015 MLB Draft out of IMG Academy. He has appeared in a total of 45 games in the Majors with San Diego, Cleveland, Baltimore and Arizona over five MLB seasons from 2019-22 and 2024.

Against the Bees: 2026: 0-0 2025: 7-5 All-time: 86-75 At OKC: 44-36

The Comets and Bees meet for the first of two six-game sets this season with this week being the lone series at Chickasaw Bricktown Ballpark...Last season, the Comets took five of six on the road, but the Bees won four of six games in OKC...At the plate, James Outman racked up a team-high 12 hits in just six games and Ryan Ward led the team with three homers. Landon Knack tossed a pair of quality starts (1-1, 3.46 ERA)...Salt Lake finished last season with a 65-84 overall record, and while the Bees were last overall in the first half, they finished three games below .500 in the second half...Salt Lake is now managed by Doug Davis after its franchise wins leader Keith Johnson departed to become the Los Angeles Angels third base coach.

May Flowers: The Comets closed out their road series in Round Rock with four consecutive wins to match their longest winning streak of the season (April 10-14)...OKC won five of six games in the series last week to win its first road series of 2026. Prior to Sunday, the last time OKC won five games during a six-game series was June 18-22, 2025 against Round Rock at home, and the last time the Comets won five road games within the same series was April 22-27, 2025 in Salt Lake (5-1)...The Comets' record is back above .500 for the first time since a win April 22 (12-11). With a win tonight, they'll match their season high at two games over .500 (3-1 and 9-7).

Jack Attack: Jack Suwinski went 1-for-3 with a homer and two RBI Sunday at Dell Diamond. He has collected an extra-base hit in nine straight games, and during the streak is batting .441 (15-for-34) with four home runs, five doubles and 11 RBI. His nine-game XBH streak is tied with Las Vegas' Cade Marlowe for the longest in the league this season, and the last PCL player with an extra-base hit in more than nine straight games was Albuquerque's Ryan Ritter last season (11 G)...Since April 10 (21 G), Suwinski is batting .384 (28-for-73) and leads the PCL with eight homers, 21 RBI, SLG (.822), OPS (1.322), extra-base hits (16), total bases (60) and runs (26) since and is tied for first with eight doubles...Suwinski has homered four times in the last seven games.

Fitz Blitz: Ryan Fitzgerald went 4-for-6 with three RBI Sunday to match his career high in hits for the third time this season...He has a team-leading 18 multi-hit games this season, including a team-best five games with three or more hits...The infielder leads all players in the Minors with 49 hits this season and became the first Pacific Coast League hitter to reach 30 RBI as he boosted his season total to 31 RBI Sunday. He ranks tied for fourth in the Minors in RBI and tied for fifth in total bases (69)...Fitzgerald gave the Comets a second consecutive four-hit game Sunday after Jack Suwinski did so Saturday.

Way of the K: The Comets notched 12 more strikeouts Sunday, and OKC pitchers have now registered double-digit strikeouts in five of the last seven games, including a season-high 13 K's three times during the stretch...The Comets' 78 strikeouts over the last seven games are the most among Triple-A teams. Prior to the recent stretch, the Comets' 185 strikeouts through the first 26 games of the season ranked 29th out of 30 Triple-A teams.

On the Mend: Los Angeles Dodgers pitcher Blake Snell continued his Major League Rehab Assignment Sunday, making his third start of the season overall and first with Oklahoma City. The 2025 World Series champion and two-time Cy Young Award winner tossed a season-high 4.0 innings, allowing two runs on two hits with one walk and four strikeouts. Snell threw 55 pitches, with 37 for strikes. He allowed a two-run homer in the first inning then retired 10 the final 11 hitters he faced...Los Angeles Dodgers pitcher Brock Stewart continued his rehab assignment and made his sixth appearance with the Comets. Stewart faced three batters after entering with one out in the sixth inning, recording a strikeout, walk and single while firing 10 pitches (six strikes). Across his six rehab outings with OKC, Stewart has yet to allow a run over 4.2 IP (3 H, 3 BB, 10 K)...Three-time World Series winner Kiké Hernández is scheduled to join OKC today to open a rehab assignment. He is recovering from left elbow surgery performed in the offseason.

The Third Degree: James Tibbs III picked up a hit and scored a run Sunday. He leads the PCL with 11 home runs and leads all of the Minors with 23 extra-base hits, 85 total bases and is tied for first with 32 runs scored...He has hit safely in seven of his last eight games, batting .333 (11-for-33).

Check Yo Self: Beginning today, check-swing challenges will be used in the Pacific Coast League, as players will be able to challenge an umpire's call of swing or no-swing using data provided by the Hawk-Eye system for bat tracking. A batter will be judged to have offered at a pitch when the bat head gets ahead of the knob and creates an angle greater than 45 degrees. Anything equal to or less than 45 degrees is not a swing...Check-swing challenges are including along with ball-strike challenges as part of each team's two allotted challenges per game. Teams will retain correct challenges.

Re-Ward-ed: Ryan Ward matched his season high with three RBI Sunday and went 2-for-5. He has hit safely in six of his last seven games and in 12 of his last 14 games and Ward's 24 total RBI this season are tied for second-most among Comets players...Ward is OKC's Bricktown-era record-holder for career homers (95) and RBI (342) and leads the Minors this decade with 151 HR, 507 RBI, 452 runs and 1,320 total bases.

Around the Horn: The Comets enter today having won five straight series openers...Eliezer Alfonzo went 1-for-3 with an RBI and two walks Sunday to extend to a 12-game on-base streak. The catcher has also recorded a hit in 11 of his last 12 contests, going 12-for-42 (.286)...Michael Siani is 5-for-14 with two doubles over his last four games.







Pacific Coast League Stories from May 5, 2026

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