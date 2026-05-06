Comets Put up a Dozen in Matinee Victory

Published on May 6, 2026 under Pacific Coast League (PCL)

Oklahoma City Comets News Release







The Oklahoma City Comets scored seven runs over the third and fourth innings on the way to a 12-5 win against the Salt Lake Bees Wednesday afternoon at Chickasaw Bricktown Ballpark. Salt Lake (15-20) scored the first two runs of the game in the second and third innings before Oklahoma City (18-17) fought back with a four-run bottom of the third, highlighted by run-scoring doubles from Austin Gauthier and Zach Ehrhard to take a 4-2 lead. The Comets scored three more runs in the fourth inning on doubles from James Tibbs III and Jack Suwinski, extending their lead to 7-2. Salt Lake got back on the board with a two-run sixth inning capped by a double steal with Trey Mancini swiping home plate to cut Oklahoma City's lead to 7-4. The Comets scored four runs over the sixth and seventh innings, including Tibbs' fourth hit of the day on a RBI double, to make it an 11-4 lead. Both teams traded runs in the eighth inning and Salt Lake was held scoreless in the ninth to close out the game.

Of Note: -The Comets evened the series against the Bees, 1-1, as Oklahoma City snapped a five-game home losing streak at Chickasaw Bricktown Ballpark...The Comets improved to 5-1 in their last six games and 6-2 in their last eight games.

-James Tibbs III finished 4-for-5 with two doubles and three RBI, marking the third time this season he's matched his career-best in hits. Tibbs became the third Comets hitter in four games with a four-hit day.

-Jack Suwinski ended the game 3-for-3 with two doubles, three RBI and two walks. The outfielder has collected an extra-base hit in 10 of his last 11 games. During the stretch, Suwinski is hitting 18-for-42 (.429) with seven doubles, four homers and 14 RBI.

-Austin Gauthier finished 2-for-3 with a double, RBI, two walks and scored three runs. The infielder extended his hitting streak to five games, the longest active streak by an Oklahoma City hitter. He is 6-for-18 (.333) during the stretch.

-Oklahoma City tallied a season-high seven doubles. Five different players finished the game with a double, including two each from James Tibbs III and Jack Suwinski. The last time OKC had seven or more doubles in a game was Aug. 3, 2025 against the Bees in OKC.

-For a second straight game, Oklahoma City hitters matched their season-high of 11 walks. The Comets have now drawn double-digit walks four times this season...On the pitching side, the Comets recorded 12 strikeouts and have finished with at least 12 K's in three of the last four games and with double-digit K's in six of the last nine games.

-Ryan Ward reached base four times for a second consecutive game, going 1-for-2 with three walks and three runs scored. He has seven walks, four hits and six RBI over the last three games.

-Eliezer Alfonzo extended his on-base streak to 13 games, picking up a hit with two walks and two RBI. He also has recorded a hit in 12 of his last 13 games (13 H).

Next Up: The Comets search for the series lead against the Bees at 6:35 p.m. Thursday at Chickasaw Bricktown Ballpark. To purchase tickets, visit okccomets.com or call (405) 218-2182. Live radio coverage of each Comets game begins 15 minutes before first pitch on AM 1340 "The Game," 1340thegame.com and through the free iHeartRadio or MiLB First Pitch apps.







Pacific Coast League Stories from May 6, 2026

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