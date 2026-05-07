Round Rock Late Comeback Falls Short to Durham, 3-2

Published on May 6, 2026 under Pacific Coast League (PCL)

Round Rock Express News Release







HOW IT HAPPENED:

Durham jumped out to an early lead in the first with a trio of runs. 2B Gavin Lux reached on a walk and moved to third base on a single by C Dom Keegan. RF Logan Davidson drove in Lux, and 3B Raynel Delgado followed with a two-run RBI single to give Durham an early 3-0 advantage.

The Express were held hitless through four innings until C Cooper Johnson hit a double for the E-Train's first hit of the game.

Round Rock got on the board in the top of the seventh. SS Richie Martin and 1B Nick Pratto both singled and came around to score on C Cooper Johnson's double to make it a 3-2 game.

The E-Train threatened in the top of the ninth but could not score and fell short in the second game of the series to Durham, 3-2.

E-TRAIN EXCERPTS:

WHERE WE STAND: The Express are now a season-high 9 games below .500...are on a 6-game losing streak...have lost 8 of their last 9... 6-game losing streak is tied for the longest of the season (March 28-April 3)... first time the club has been 9 games below .500 or worse since August 31, 2018 (64-73).

LHP AUSTIN GOMBER: (L, 6.0 IP, 4 H, 3 R, 3 ER, 6 SO, 95 pitches, 64 strikes) made his 7th start on Wednesday night and struck out six batters while allowing three runs and four hits... allowed three runs on three hits in the first inning... then allowed just one hit through the next five innings... second consecutive start to toss at least six innings... has struck out 14 batters in his last 12.0 IP.

C COOPER JOHNSON: went 3-for-3 with two doubles and a single... drove in both of the E-Trains runs with a two-run double in the top of the seventh... snapped a five-game hitless streak dating back to April 25th ... fourth multi-hit game of the campaign... first 3-hit game since August 24, 2025 at St. Paul.

NOTES: Round Rock falls to 2-11 in one-run games...with nine of the losses coming on the road... have scored the 3rd most runs (101) and ranks second in hits (172) in the PCL following a loss.

NEXT GAME: Thursday, May 7 at Durham FIRST PITCH: 5:45 p.m. CT BALLPARK: Durham Bulls Athletic Park

For more information about the Express, visit RRExpress.com or call (512) 255-2255. Subscribe to the E-Train email newsletter and keep up with the Express on Facebook, Instagram and X!







Pacific Coast League Stories from May 6, 2026

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