SAC Postgame Notes & Box Score 5.6 vs. RNO

Published on May 6, 2026 under Pacific Coast League (PCL)

Sacramento River Cats News Release







FINAL: Reno (18-17) 5 @ Sacramento (18-15) 9

RIVER CATS NOTES

The Sacramento River Cats won today's game, 9-5, after initially trailing 2-5...the Cats are 13-4 in games where they record at least one home run...are also now 4-4 in day games, 6-5 against National League affiliates and 15-7 when scoring first.

The River Cats committed two errors and had two wild pitches, marking the second game this season they have had multiple errors and wild pitches in a single game (also, April 1 at SL, 2 errors and 2 wild pitches).

Spencer Bivens made his second start of the season but did not factor into the decision...allowed four runs (3 earned) on three hits (1 HR), with two walks and two strikeouts in 2.0 innings of work and a season-high 45 pitches...marked his fourth consecutive game allowing three hits, and his third game this season allowing three earned runs...allowed a home run to Andrew Velazquez on the first pitch of his at-bat, the fourth time in Bivens' career he has allowed a longball on the first pitch, and first since June 16, 2024 with San Francisco.

Seth Lonsway made his first relief appearance since July 21, 2024 with Double-A Richmond...recorded his second four-pitch walk of the season (also, April 25 vs. ABQ)...was the second-longest relief outing by a River Cats pitcher this season (Whisenhunt, 3.2, April 15 at TAC).

Tristan Beck earned the win, his first of the season...threw 1.2 scoreless innings, allowing one hit and fanning two batters...was his first win since May 10, 2025 at Tacoma.

Buddy Kennedy went 2-for-5, his 10th multi-hit game...knocked his second home run of the season in the sixth, a 388-foot, two-run shot to left field...became the 10th River Cats to record multiple homers on the season...he is batting .321 (26-for-81) with four doubles, one triple, two home runs, 11 RBI, 10 walks and an .878 OPS in his last 21 games since April 7...was his first time homering off the first pitch of an at-bat since May 15, 2025.

Thomas Gavello went 1-for-3 with a three-run double to put the Cats ahead 7-5 in the sixth...was his second double and fifth extra-base-hit on the year...also was his first three-plus-RBI game since September 4, 2025 vs. Las Vegas (4 RBI).

Nate Furman went 1-for-3...he is batting .319 (15-for-47) with two doubles, two home runs, seven RBI, nine walks, a .431 on-base percentage and a .920 OPS in 13 games at home this season.

Turner Hill went 3-for-3, his sixth multi-hit game of the season and second three-hit game...is the fifth River Cat to have multiple three-plus-hit games this year...he is batting .354 (17-for-48) with three doubles, nine RBI, three walks, three stolen bases and an .809 OPS in 14 games with the River Cats.

Harrison Bader (0-for-3, 1 BB, 1 HBP) continued his major league rehab assignment (left hamstring strain) serving as the designated hitter today...was hit by a pitch on the left arm/wrist in the sixth, his first time being plunked since September 10 with Philadelphia.

ACES NOTES

The Reno Aces dropped today's game, 5-9...they are now 7-7 on the road, 5-10 in day games, and 13-10 against right-handed starters.

Thomas Hatch was the starter but did not factor into the decision...allowed a season-high-tying four runs on five hits (1 HR), with one walk and three strikeouts in 5.2 innings of work...has allowed a longball in six consecutive outings, the first time since August 16-September 13, 2022 (also 6 games)...allowed a home run to Buddy Kennedy on the first pitch in the sixth, his second time this season giving up a homer on the first pitch of an at-bat.

Juan Burgos was dealt his second loss of the season as well as his third blown save...allowed three runs on two hits, with two walks and one strikeout in 0.1 innings.

Andrew Velazquez (1-for-5) knocked his first home run of the season, a three-run shot to right field to put the Aces up 4-2 over the River Cats...was also his first since September 7, 2025 (2) with Scranton/Wilkes-Barre...was his first time homering off the first pitch of an at-bat since July 21, 2024.

Kristian Robinson went 3-for-3 with an RBI double, his 10th multi-hit game of the season and fourth three-hit game...also walked twice, reaching base a total of five times today...he is batting .364 (16-for-44) with four doubles, one triple, two home runs, five RBI, seven walks, a .636 slugging percentage and a 1.108 OPS in 12 games on the road this season.







Pacific Coast League Stories from May 6, 2026

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