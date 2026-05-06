Eighth-Inning Surge Lifts Isotopes Past Space Cowboys in Game Two

Published on May 6, 2026 under Pacific Coast League (PCL)

Sugar Land Space Cowboys News Release







SUGAR LAND, TX - The Sugar Land Space Cowboys (17-18) dropped game two of their six-game series against the Albuquerque Isotopes (20-15) on Wednesday afternoon at Constellation Field. Highlights of today's game can be f[?Folder icon] ound here.

Albuquerque wasted no time striking first in the opening inning. A walk and a double put two runners on before a single brought them both home, giving the visitors an early 2-0 lead.

The Isotopes added on in the fourth after a one-out single set the table for back-to-back home runs, extending their advantage to 5-0.

Sugar Land responded in the bottom half of the inning. James Nelson led off with a line drive single to center field and CJ Alexander followed with a walk to put two aboard. Collin Price then delivered a single to right field, scoring a run and trimming the deficit to 5-1. However, Albuquerque answered back in the fifth. A walk and a double to left field plated another run, pushing the lead to 6-1.

RHP JP France turned in a solid outing out of the bullpen, tossing three innings while allowing just one hit and one run while striking out two.

The Isotopes broke the game open in the eighth, stringing together walks, singles, a double and a sacrifice fly to score six runs and extend the lead to 12-1.

Carlos Pérez provided a late spark in the ninth with a solo home run to deep left field, but Sugar Land was unable to rally further, falling 12-2 in game two of the series.

NOTABLE:

- Collin Price went 1-for-3 with an RBI on Wednesday afternoon. Price is now on a four-game hitting streak and is 6-for-16 with three home runs, seven RBI, six runs scored, and a walk in that frame.

- James Nelson went 1-for-3 with a run scored on Wednesday afternoon. This pushes Nelson's on-base streak to 16 straight games which is 11th longest active on-base streak in the Pacific Coast League.

Sugar Land looks to bounce back on Thursday when LHP Colton Gordon is set to take the mound for Sugar Land while Albuquerque is set to throw LHP Sean Sullivan for a 7:05 pm CT first pitch. The game can be heard online anywhere at SLSpaceCowboys.com/Listen.







Pacific Coast League Stories from May 6, 2026

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.