SAC Postgame Notes & Box Score 5.5 vs. RNO

Published on May 6, 2026 under Pacific Coast League (PCL)

Sacramento River Cats News Release







FINAL: Reno (18-16) 4 @ Sacramento (17-15) 0

RIVER CATS NOTES

The Sacramento River Cats dropped tonight's game 0-4, marking their second shutout defeat this season (also, April 22 vs. ABQ, 0-6)...the Cats have been shut out by the Aces 11 other times in their history, most recently on August 30, 2025 where they lost 0-5...the last time Sac was shut out by Reno at home was August 2, 2024 (0-3)...the Cats are now 4-11 in games where they do not homer.

The check-swing challenge was implemented at the Triple-A level today, and Logan Porter recorded the Cats' first check-swing challenge in the ninth, winning the challenge but ultimately ending the at-bat with a strikeout.

Carson Seymour was the starter and was dealt his second loss of the season in Sacramento's defeat...allowed four runs on five hits, with a season-high four walks and a season-high six strikeouts in 5.2 innings of work and on a season-high 91 pitches...most walks allowed in a game since June 19, 2025 (also 4) and most strikeouts since July 12, 2025 (7)...hit Ryan Waldschmidt in the first, the third time he has hit the leadoff batter in the first inning in his career (also, June 21, 2022 and June 18, 2024).

Harrison Bader (1-for-3) began his major league rehab tonight after being placed on the injured list on April 15 (retroactive to April 12) due to a left hamstring strain...marked his first appearance in Triple-A in over three years, since April 2023 with Scranton/Wilkes-Barre.

Nate Furman went 2-for-5, his sixth multi-hit game of the year...he is batting .318 (14-for-44) with two doubles, two home runs, six RBI, seven walks, a .415 on-base percentage and a .915 OPS in 12 games at home this season.

Victor Bericoto went -for-, his 11th multi-hit game, tying Bryce Eldridge for most by a River Cats player this season...has now hit in six-consecutive games, and is batting .385 (10-for-26) with two doubles, one home run, five RBI, three walks and a 1.025 OPS in that span.

ACES NOTES

The Reno Aces shut out the River Cats 4-0 tonight, their third shut out victory of the season (April 1 @ ABQ, 1-0 and April 3 @ ABQ, 8-0)...they are now 79-72 all-time at Sacramento.

Yu-Min Lin was the starter...threw 5.0 scoreless innings, allowing one walk and six strikeouts...marked his first scoreless appearance since August 10, 2024 when he threw 7.0 scoreless innings with the Double-A Sod Poodles...was his second time this season fanning six-or-more batters (also, April 17, 7 strikeouts).

Ryan Waldschmidt (0-for-0, HBP) was hit by a pitch in the first inning, the third time being hit in the first inning in his career, and first time in the leadoff position...was pulled at the top of the second inning and replaced by Jean Walters.

Christian Cerda went 1-for-2 with a two-out, two-run single in the fourth to put Reno first on the board...marked his third multi-RBI game of the season and second consecutive...had one back-to-back multi-RBI game in 2025 (also 3 and 3)...he is batting .360 (9-for-25) with three home runs, 11 RBI, five walks, a .720 slugging percentage and a 1.175 OPS in his eight games so far this season.

Luken Baker went 2-for-5, his sixth multi-hit game of the season...is batting .357 (10-for-28) with two doubles, one triple, one home run, five RBI, four walks, a .607 slugging percentage and a 1.045 OPS in his last seven games since April 28.

Anderdson Rojas went 2-for-4, his sixth multi-hit game of the season and first since April 19...he is batting .308 (20-for-65) with four doubles, five RBI, 10 walks, a .403 on-base percentage and a .772 OPS against right-handed pitchers this season.







Pacific Coast League Stories from May 6, 2026

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