Postgame Notes & Box Score 4.30 at SL
Published on April 30, 2026 under Pacific Coast League (PCL)
Sacramento River Cats News Release
FINAL: Sacramento (16-12) 2 @ Salt Lake (12-18) 4
SACRAMENTO RIVER CATS
- Since going 0-4 in the opening game of the set, Victor Bericoto built off his two hit night last night with an RBI single to begin the game. He later notched an RBI single in the sixth. Those were his third and fourth RBIs of the young series.
-After giving up four runs in the first four innings of the game, River Cat pitchers settled in. Sacramento's 'pen combined to retire 14 straight Bees to end the game.
SALT LAKE BEES
- After a bases-loaded sac-fly to tie the game at one in the first, Niko Kavadas sent a 2-run double into left-center field at 106.1 MPH off the bat. It gave the Bees their first lead of the game. It was his 10th double of the season, which is tied for second in the PCL.
- Yolmer Sanchez knocked in Trey Mancini to extend Salt Lake's lead to three. He has at least one hit in five of his last six games. It's the first time recorded that feat since a six-game hit streak from July 31 through August 7, 2025.
- Coming off a one-inning start, Caden Dana retired 13 River Cats in a row. It is the longest streak by a Bees pitcher this season. The righty punched out five and gave up just one hit across five innings of work. Dana surrendered just two baserunners (a walk and a double) in his stellar outing on Thursday.
Pacific Coast League Stories from April 30, 2026
- Postgame Notes & Box Score 4.30 at SL - Sacramento River Cats
- Round Rock Falls to Oklahoma City 3-2 on Thursday - Round Rock Express
- Comets Get to Round Rock Late in Victory - Oklahoma City Comets
- Tacoma Rainiers Game Notes - vs. Las Vegas - Tacoma Rainiers
- Chihuahuas Win Fourth Straight Game Thursday - El Paso Chihuahuas
- Isotopes Fall to Chihuahuas, 12-2 - Albuquerque Isotopes
- First Community Credit Union and Space Cowboys Announce New Partnership - Sugar Land Space Cowboys
- OKC Comets Game Notes - April 30, 2026 - Oklahoma City Comets
- Early Lead Slips Away as Space Cowboys Fall to Aces - Sugar Land Space Cowboys
- River Cats' Barrage Too Much for Dirty Sodas on Wednesday - Salt Lake Bees
- Postgame Notes & Box Score 4.29 at SL - Sacramento River Cats
- Taylor Homers Twice in Victory in Albuquerque Wednesday - El Paso Chihuahuas
- Albuquerque's Rally Falls Short in 7-6 Loss - Albuquerque Isotopes
- Baker Triples, Serretti Homers in 5-2 Win for Aces - Reno Aces
- Tacoma Falls 2-1 for Second Straight Night - Tacoma Rainiers
- Round Rock Tops Oklahoma City, 6-3 - Round Rock Express
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