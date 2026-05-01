Postgame Notes & Box Score 4.30 at SL

Published on April 30, 2026 under Pacific Coast League (PCL)

Sacramento River Cats News Release







FINAL: Sacramento (16-12) 2 @ Salt Lake (12-18) 4

SACRAMENTO RIVER CATS

- Since going 0-4 in the opening game of the set, Victor Bericoto built off his two hit night last night with an RBI single to begin the game. He later notched an RBI single in the sixth. Those were his third and fourth RBIs of the young series.

-After giving up four runs in the first four innings of the game, River Cat pitchers settled in. Sacramento's 'pen combined to retire 14 straight Bees to end the game.

SALT LAKE BEES

- After a bases-loaded sac-fly to tie the game at one in the first, Niko Kavadas sent a 2-run double into left-center field at 106.1 MPH off the bat. It gave the Bees their first lead of the game. It was his 10th double of the season, which is tied for second in the PCL.

- Yolmer Sanchez knocked in Trey Mancini to extend Salt Lake's lead to three. He has at least one hit in five of his last six games. It's the first time recorded that feat since a six-game hit streak from July 31 through August 7, 2025.

- Coming off a one-inning start, Caden Dana retired 13 River Cats in a row. It is the longest streak by a Bees pitcher this season. The righty punched out five and gave up just one hit across five innings of work. Dana surrendered just two baserunners (a walk and a double) in his stellar outing on Thursday.







Pacific Coast League Stories from April 30, 2026

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.