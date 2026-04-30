Round Rock Tops Oklahoma City, 6-3

Published on April 30, 2026 under Pacific Coast League (PCL)

Round Rock Express News Release







HOW IT HAPPENED:

Round Rock plated three runs in the bottom of the first inning. SS Michael Helman led off the inning with a home run. 2B Justin Foscue and 3B Cam Cauley got aboard with base hits. Foscue later scored on a 1B Jonah Bride groundout. LF Richie Martin capped it off with an RBI single to center for a 3-0 lead.

Express RHP Josh Stephan held the Comets scoreless through the first four frames.

Oklahoma City tied it up with three runs in the top half of the fifth. RF James Tibbs III tallied an RBI double, LF Zach Ehrhard drove one in on his groundout and DH Jack Suwinski recorded an RBI single.

Round Rock re-gained the lead in the bottom of the fifth. A single and four walks turned into a pair of runs. The Express held a 5-3 edge after five complete.

In the eighth, Round Rock CF Gilberto Celestino added an insurance run with an RBI double, sending it to a final score of 6-3.

E-TRAIN EXCERPTS:

GETTING EVEN: Round Rock tied the series, 1-1, with their 6-3 win on Wednesday night...are now 3-5 this season against the Comets...since April 14, hold a 9-5 record, ties Las Vegas for the PCL's best record in that span...are 12-3 when scoring at least 5 runs...are 5-1 at home and 7-2 on the road when scoring 5+ runs.

STEPHAN: RHP Josh Stephan (ND, 4.1 IP, 3 H, 1 R, 1 ER, 4 BB, 5 SO, 84 pitches, 53 strikes) made his team-leading 6th start...Stephan's 1 R allowed is the lowest in any outing this season...his 4 walks match a career-high (also 4/21/24 with Double-A Frisco at Arkansas)...his 84 pitches mark a season-high...held the Comets to a hit or less in each frame.

IRELAND: LHP Thomas Ireland (1-0, 1.42) recorded his first win at the Triple-A level on Wednesday night (1.0 IP, 1 H, 0 R, 2 SO, 0 BB)...gave up a single sandwiched by 2 strikeouts in a scoreless 6th...has made 3 appearances for Round Rock this season, allowed 6 H, 1 R, 1 ER, with 9 SO and 3 BB.

HELMAN: Leadoff man SS Michael Helman went 2-for-5 with 1 HR, 1 RBI, 2 R and 1 SO...recorded a solo home run to start the scoring for Round Rock...both of Helman's home runs this season have been against the Comets (4/12 at OKC)...was Helman's 3rd career leadoff home run (7/18/25 at LV and 6/25/25 vs TAC)...marks Round Rock's first leadoff homer since Dustin Harris on 7/26/25 at Tacoma...also stole a base in the bottom of the 5th...his 4 stolen bases rank 4th on the Express.

NOTES: Round Rock's 3 runs in the 1st frame match a season-high (also, 4/25 at SUG - Game 1)...Helman's first-inning homer is Round Rock's second this season (also, Cam Cauley on 4/2 vs SUG).

NEXT GAME: Thursday, April 30 vs Oklahoma City FIRST PITCH: 6:45 p.m. CT BALLPARK: Dell Diamond

For more information about the Express, visit RRExpress.com or call (512) 255-2255. Subscribe to the E-Train email newsletter and keep up with the Express on Facebook, Instagram and X!







Pacific Coast League Stories from April 30, 2026

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