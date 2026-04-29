Express Fall to Comets on Tuesday Night, 7-3

Published on April 28, 2026 under Pacific Coast League (PCL)

Round Rock Express News Release







HOW IT HAPPENED:

Oklahoma City jumped out to an early lead with a five-run first inning. SS Noah Miller reached on a fielder's choice before 1B Ryan Ward launched his fifth home run of the season to give the Comets a two-run edge. The Comets put two runners on before LF Jack Suwinski hit the second home run of the inning, giving the visitors an early 5-0 lead.

The Comets added another run in the second when 1B Ryan Fitzgerald scored on a balk by RHP Ben Anderson to build their lead to six.

Round Rock got on the board in the bottom half of the inning with a trio of runs. DH Cam Cauley singled to start the inning and came around to score on RF Aaron Zavala's RBI single. SS Michael Helman grounded into a fielder's choice to set up 1B Nick Pratto to crush his first homer of the year and cut the deficit in half, 6-3.

The Comets loaded the bases in the top of the fifth and 3B Nick Senzel drew a walk to extend the Comets lead to four.

The E-Train were held to four hits over the last six innings as the Comets take the series opener, 7-3.

E-TRAIN EXCERPTS:

COLD STARTS: Round Rock fell to the Comets, 7-3, in Tuesday's series opener...are now 3-3 in series openers this season... have lost 2 straight and 3 of their last 5...have won seven of their last 11 games...are 5-8 at home with the league's lowest win percentage (.385).

BEN ANDERSON: RHP Ben Anderson (L, 3.0 IP, 8 H, 6 R, 5 ER, 0 BB, 1 SO, 2 HR, 74 pitches, 46 strikes) was called up from Double-A Frisco prior to making his 2nd outing and 2nd start for the Express on Tuesday night...he allowed a career-high 2 HR at the Triple-A level...his 8 H allowed is the second-highest at the Triple-A level (11 on 8/19/25 at St. Paul)...allowed 5 runs on 5 hits in the 1st inning...Oklahoma City 1B Ryan Ward hit a two-run homer and LF Jack Suwinski recorded a three-run home run...also balked in a run in the 2nd inning...2B Ryan Fitzgerald led off with a single and moved to third on a 1B James Tibbs III single...with CF Zach Ehrhard at the plate, Anderson's balk sent Fitzgerald home,...marked Round Rock's 2nd balk of the season (also J. Stephan on 3/28 at SUG).

NICK PRATTO: INF Nick Pratto (1-4, HR, 2 RBI, R) recorded his first home run of the season and first home run with the Express in his first at-bat at Dell Diamond...he was activated off the Round Rock Development List on 4/28...he has tallied a hit in 4 of 7 games played... has four RBIs in his last five games.

NOTES: With 2 HR allowed on Tuesday night, Round Rock's season tally is now at 42, the most in the Pacific Coast League...offensively, the Express are tied with Sacramento for the lowest home run tally in the league (20)...the Express are one of two PCL teams to have a walk in all 28 games to start the campaign (ABQ).

NEXT GAME: Wednesday, April 28 vs Oklahoma City FIRST PITCH: 6:45 p.m. CT BALLPARK: Dell Diamond

For more information about the Express, visit RRExpress.com or call (512) 255-2255. Subscribe to the E-Train email newsletter and keep up with the Express on Facebook, Instagram and X!







Pacific Coast League Stories from April 28, 2026

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