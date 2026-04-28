OKC Comets Game Notes - April 28, 2026

Published on April 28, 2026 under Pacific Coast League (PCL)

Oklahoma City Comets News Release







Oklahoma City Comets (12-15) vs. Round Rock Express (12-15)

Game #28 of 150/First Half #28 of 75/Road #13 of 75

Pitching Probables: OKC-RHP Christian Romero (1-1, 4.98) vs. RR-RHP Ben Anderson (0-0, 7.71)

Tuesday, April 28, 2026 | Dell Diamond | Round Rock, Texas | 6:45 p.m. CT

Radio: KGHM-AM 1340 The Game, 1340thegame.com, iHeartRadio; Video: MiLB.tv, Bally Sports Live

Today's Game: The Oklahoma City Comets open a six-game road series against the Round Rock Express at 6:45 p.m. at Dell Diamond looking to snap a season-high four-game losing skid...OKC is three games below .500 for the first time since Aug. 10, 2024 and will try to avoid dropping to four games below .500 for the first time in nearly five years.

Last Game: Tacoma tied the game in the ninth inning and then scored two runs in the 10th inning to defeat the Comets, 8-6, Sunday at Chickasaw Bricktown Ballpark. OKC led, 6-5, entering the ninth inning before the Rainiers knotted the score on a solo home run by Brennen Davis. The Comets put runners at second and third with one out in the bottom of the ninth, but the next two batters grounded out to send the game to extra innings. Tacoma brought home two runs in the 10th with a double from Jakson Reetz and a sacrifice fly. The Comets loaded the bases with two outs in the bottom of the inning, but a groundout ended the game. Tacoma began the game with a three-run first inning. OKC drove in a pair of runs in the second to cut the deficit to one. The Comets added a pair of solo homers from James Tibbs III and Jack Suwinski in the fourth inning to take a 4-3 lead. Tacoma tied the game in the fifth, but the Comets responded in the bottom half of the inning with a sacrifice fly to jump ahead, 5-4. The Rainiers tied the game again in the seventh before a RBI double in the home half from Ryan Ward gave the Comets the lead again.

Today's Probable Pitcher: Christian Romero (1-1) looks to say within a recent groove...Romero earned his first win of the season in his last start April 22 vs. Tacoma, tossing 5.0 innings with two runs on six hits to go along with three walks and two strikeouts...Across his last three starts, Romero has allowed four runs over 15.1 innings (15 H, 5 BB, 7 K)...Romero faces Round Rock for the second time this season after tossing five scoreless frames at Chickasaw Bricktown Ballpark April 10 (4 H, 2 K)...The right-hander currently ranks among PCL leaders in ERA (6th, 4.98), BAA (7th, .273) and WHIP (9th, 1.57)...Romero split the 2025 season between Oklahoma City and High-A Great Lakes and went 1-1 with a 4.91 ERA, 1.21 WHIP and .228 BAA in nine starts with OKC...The Dodgers signed Romero as a minor league free agent Jan. 15, 2021 out of Mexico.

Against the Express: 2026: 4-2 2025: 12-6 All-time: 207-159 At RR: 109-79

The Comets and Express meet for their second of four series this season, second of three series against one another during the first half and for the first time at Dell Diamond in 2026...OKC took the first series, winning four of six games April 7-12, as all four of the Comets' victories were decided in one-run games...Both Ryan Ward (.417 AVG, 10 H, 2 HR, 7 RBI) and Ryan Fitzgerald (.407 AVG, 11 H, HR, 9 RBI) had standout series in OKC...The Comets won the 2025 series between the teams, including winning five of the final six meetings June 17-22 in OKC, with three of the wins coming by one run...Over the last six head-to-head series, the Comets' series record is 4-0-2. OKC has not dropped a series to Round Rock since a three-game set July 19-21, 2024 and has not lost a six-game series since Aug. 30-Sept. 4, 2022...At Dell Diamond last season, the Comets finished 7-5.

Unfamiliar Territory: The Comets enter today having lost a season-high four straight games as well as six of the last eight games and eight of the last 11 games. Following a 3-1 start, the Comets are 9-14 since...OKC is now three games below .500 for the first time in more than 20 months, with the last occurrence Aug. 10, 2024 (55-58)...This is the earliest into a season OKC has been three games below .500 since 2021 and the last time OKC was four games below .500 at any point in a season was June 15, 2021 (16-20)...The Comets have already lost three series this season, all within the last four series overall. Last year, the Comets did not lose their third series of the season until their 20th series overall, July 29-Aug. 2. Starting with the 2022 season, the earliest OKC lost its third series was in 2024 during its eighth series of the year. In 2022 and 2023, it occurred no earlier than the 15th series of the season...Since switching to the six-game series format in 2021, this was only the second time OKC won the first two games only to lose the next four.

The Fonz: Eliezer Alfonzo doubled to lead off the bottom of the ninth inning Sunday to extend his hitting streak to nine games. The hitting streak matches the Comets' longest of the season (Austin Gauthier, April 11-21), and during the stretch, Alfonzo is 10-for-33 (.303) with three doubles, a homer, four RBI and five walks. He has also has driven in a run in each of his last three games...On Saturday, he homered in the ninth inning for his first home run since May 31, 2025 with Double-A Erie...The last OKC player to hit safely in more than nine games was Jose Ramos, who hit safely in 12 consecutive games to end the 2025 season from Sept. 5-21...Alfonzo last hit safely in more than nine games with High-A West Michigan when he put together a 13-game hitting streak Aug. 10-27, 2023.

The Third Degree: James Tibbs III hit his 11th homer of the season Sunday to extend his lead across Minor League Baseball. Tibbs is the only player in the Minors with double-digit homers this season, and only two players in MLB have also hit at least 11 home runs - Munetaka Murakami (CWS, 12) and Yordan Alvarez (HOU, 11)...Tibbs went 1-for-2 Sunday with a homer, three walks, a stolen base and two runs scored. During the previous series, Tibbs went 6-for-18 with four extra-base hits and walked seven times...In addition to home runs, Tibbs leads the Minors with 19 extra-base hits, 72 total bases and is second with 27 runs scored in 27 games this season.

Jack Attack: Jack Suwinski homered Sunday and has recorded an extra-base hit in three straight games. Suwinski has five homers this season, with all of them coming since April 10 vs. Round Rock (15 G). During that 15-game stretch, Suwinski is slashing .320/.462/.720 with 10 extra-base hits, 20 runs, 11 RBI and 13 walks.

Re-Ward-ed: Ryan Ward knocked a double Sunday and finished with a walk and RBI. He has hit safely in each of his last seven starts, going 9-for-24 (.360) with four extra-base hits and six RBI...Over 19 games in April, Ward is batting .368 (25-for-68) with 12 extra-base hits, 19 RBI, 11 walks and 12 runs scored. He leads the PCL in SLG (.676) and OPS (1.139) this month, while he is tied for the league lead in RBI and is tied for second in the league in extra-base hits.

Quiet Riot: The Comets tallied just five hits in 10 innings Sunday and have been limited to seven hits or less in five straight games (28 H) following a stretch of five straight games with nine or more hits (54 H) and a stretch of nine or more hits in 11 of the previous 13 games (130 H)...During the current four-game skid, the Comets are batting just .169 (22-for-130), and over the last five games, the team has batted .177 (28-for-158)...However, during the last three games, 11 of the Comets' 19 hits have gone for extra bases, including four of five hits Sunday...OKC collected its ninth multi-homer game of the season Sunday and the team's 32 total homers in 2026 are second-most in the league.

Mound Matters: In a bullpen game Sunday, the Comets utilized 10 pitchers and combined for a season-high 13 strikeouts. However, the unit also combined for three blown saves, marking the fifth time a Triple-A team was charged with three blown saves in the same contest...OKC allowed eight runs Sunday, marking the 12th time this season the Comets allowed eight or more runs in a game. Since tossing their first shutout of the season during a 1-0 win April 10 against Round Rock, the Comets have allowed a league-high 111 runs (97 ER) and 157 hits across 123.0 IP. It's the most hits and fourth-most runs allowed in the Minors during that time, while the team's 94 walks are third-most and 2.04 WHIP is highest in the Minors over the 14 games. Opponents have batted .306 overall during the stretch, with at least nine hits in 13 of the 14 games, at least six runs in 10 of the 14 games and at least eight runs in eight of the 14 games. Opponents have totaled 202 at-bats with runners in scoring position over the 14 games, averaging 14.4 at-bats per game while hitting .277 (56-for-202)...OKC's 80 runs allowed from the seventh inning on are most in the Minors this season.

Around the Horn: OKC played in its first extra-inning game of the season Sunday and lost for the first time this season when leading after eight innings. Of the Comets' 15 losses this year, six have been in games they led or were tied after seven innings...Los Angeles Dodgers pitcher Brock Stewart made his third appearance with OKC as he continued his ML Rehab Assignment Sunday while recovering from right shoulder surgery. He retired all three batters he faced in the third inning with two strikeouts...The Comets enter tonight having won four straight series openers.







Pacific Coast League Stories from April 28, 2026

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