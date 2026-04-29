Pair of Homers in First Help Comets Cruise past Round Rock

Published on April 28, 2026 under Pacific Coast League (PCL)

Oklahoma City Comets News Release







Powered by a five-run first inning, the Oklahoma City Comets opened their road series with a 7-3 victory over the Round Rock Express on Tuesday night at Dell Diamond. The Comets raced out to a 5-0 lead in their first at-bat with a two-run homer by Ryan Ward and a three-run blast by Jack Suwinski. After the Comets added a run in the top of the second inning on a balk, Round Rock (12-16) put up three runs in the bottom of the frame, capped with a two-run homer from Nick Pratto to cut OKC's lead to 6-3. Nick Senzel drew a bases-loaded walk in the fifth inning to plate the final run of the night. The teams combined for no runs and two hits over the final four innings.

Of Note: -The Comets snapped a season-high four-game losing streak and won a fifth straight series opener...The Comets have won each of their last four games against the Express and improved to 5-2 versus Round Rock this season.

-Ryan Ward started the scoring with a two-run homer in the first inning...Over 20 games in April, Ward is batting .356 with five homers, 13 extra-base hits and 21 RBI.

-Jack Suwinski went deep for a second consecutive game, connecting on a three-run homer in the first inning. He finished 1-for-3 with a walk and hit by pitch...Over his last 16 games, Suwinski has hit six homers and picked up 14 RBI while also scoring 21 runs.

-James Tibbs III finished 3-for-4 with two doubles...Over his last seven games, Tibbs is 9-for-22 with six extra-base hits.

-The Comets bullpen closed out the game with four scoreless innings, allowing one hit and one walk with nine strikeouts. The trio of Paul Gervase, Chayce McDermott and Jerming Rosario retired 12 of the final 13 Express batters.

-OKC pitching matched its season high with 13 strikeouts, initially set in the previous game Sunday against Tacoma.

Next Up: The Comets look for a 2-0 series when they face Round Rock at 6:45 p.m. Wednesday at Dell Diamond. Live radio coverage of each Comets game begins 15 minutes before first pitch on AM 1340 "The Game," 1340thegame.com and through the free iHeartRadio or MiLB First Pitch apps.







Pacific Coast League Stories from April 28, 2026

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