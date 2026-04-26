OKC Comets Game Notes - April 26, 2026

Published on April 26, 2026 under Pacific Coast League (PCL)

Oklahoma City Comets News Release







Tacoma Rainiers (13-13) vs. Oklahoma City Comets (12-14)

Game #27 of 150/First Half #27 of 75/Home #15 of 75

Pitching Probables: TAC-RHP Casey Lawrence (1-3, 4.82) vs. OKC-LHP Garrett McDaniels (3-1, 0.00)

Sunday, April 26, 2026 | Chickasaw Bricktown Ballpark | Oklahoma City, Okla. | 4:05 p.m. CT

Radio: KGHM-AM 1340 The Game, 1340thegame.com, iHeartRadio; Video: MiLB.tv, Bally Sports Live

Today's Game: The Oklahoma City Comets conclude their six-game home series against the Tacoma Rainiers looking to snap a three-game losing skid at 4:05 p.m. on a Family Sunday at Chickasaw Bricktown Ballpark...This is the first time this season the Comets have lost three consecutive games, and the Comets' record has matched its low-water mark this season at two games below .500.

Last Game: The Oklahoma City Comets rallied in the ninth inning but were unable to complete a comeback in a 3-2 loss to the Tacoma Rainiers Saturday night at Chickasaw Bricktown Ballpark. Tacoma took an early 2-0 lead after a Brennen Davis solo home run in the second inning and a run-scoring double play in the fourth inning. The Comets made it a one-run game in the seventh inning on back-to-back doubles from Jack Suwinski and Eliezer Alfonzo. Tacoma got the run back in the eighth inning on a solo homer by Colt Emerson, increasing the Rainiers' lead to 3-1. In in the ninth inning, Alfonzo belted a solo homer into the visiting bullpen in right field to cut the deficit to one run. Noah Miller singled one batter later with one out and Chuckie Robinson hit a fly ball that was caught in the deepest part of the ballpark, but that was the closest the Comets came to erasing the deficit.

Today's Probable Pitcher: Garrett McDaniels (3-1) is slated to open a bullpen game for the Comets as he makes his 10th appearance with OKC this season and first start...McDaniels last pitched in Tuesday's series opener against the Rainiers, tossing a scoreless inning with one hit and one hit batter...He pitched a season-high 2.0 scoreless innings April 18 in Albuquerque (2 H)...Overall this season, he leads the Comets with three wins and has allowed four unearned runs, carrying a 0.00 ERA and 1.59 WHIP in 10.2 IP...McDaniels last opened a game for OKC in 2025, doing so three times, including Sept. 16 in Tacoma with 2.0 scoreless innings, allowing one hit with three K's...He made his ML debut last season with the Los Angeles Angels, joining the Opening Day roster after being selected in the December 2024 Rule 5 Draft from the Los Angeles Dodgers. He made 10 ML appearances before being placed on the Angels' 15-day IL with left biceps tendinitis and was DFA June 9 before returning to the Dodgers June 14. He went 3-1 with a 3.30 ERA, 1.40 WHIP and .234 BAA in 25 games with the Comets...He originally signed with the Dodgers as an undrafted free agent in May 2022 out of the University of Mount Olive.

Against the Rainiers: 2026: 2-3 2025: 10-8 All-time: 82-84 At OKC: 52-37

This is the first of two series between the clubs in 2026, also marking the lone six-game series and only series in OKC this season...OKC won four of six games at Chickasaw Bricktown Ballpark last season and split both six-game road series...OKC's 10 wins against Tacoma in 2025 marked its most ever against the Rainiers in a single season as the teams played their most games against one another in a season since they began playing in 1998...Offensively, the Comets hit .295 as a team and were led by Esteury Ruiz (.353 AVG, 24 H, 3 HR, 7 RBI) and Ryan Ward (.328 AVG, 20 H, 4 HR, 13 RBI)...OKC last lost a series against Tacoma in the 2024 season opener Mar. 29-31, 2-1, and last fell in a six-game series after dropping five of six in Tacoma Aug. 8-13, 2023. The Rainiers last won a series in Bricktown Sept. 6-11, 2022 (4-2).

Unfamiliar Territory: The Comets enter today having lost a season-high three straight games as well as five of the last seven games and seven of the last 10 games. Following a 3-1 start, the Comets are 9-13 since...OKC has matched its season-low mark at two games under .500 (previously 5-7). This is the earliest in the season OKC has been two below .500 since 2021...Oklahoma City was last three games below .500 Aug. 10, 2024 (55-58).

The Fonz: Eliezer Alfonzo hit his first Triple-A home run in the ninth inning last night as he finished the game with two extra-base hits and drove both of Oklahoma City's runs. It was Alfonzo's first homer since May 31, 2025 with Double-A Erie and his first multi-RBI game of the season...Alfonzo has now driven in a run in each of his last two games and is riding a team-leading eight-game hitting streak - tied for the second-longest hitting streak of 2026 by a Comets player. During the stretch, Alfonzo is 9-for-29 (.310) with a double, homer and three RBI. He is one game away from tying Austin Gauthier's team-best nine-game hitting streak (April 11-21)...Alfonzo has reached base twice in six straight games, with seven hits and five walks during that time.

Quiet Riot: The Comets have been limited to eight runs over the last three games, matching their lowest three-game run total of the season (also April 8-10 vs. Round Rock). During that span, OKC is 17-for-98 (.173) with one solo home run. The leadoff batter has reached base in just five of 27 innings...Oklahoma City has 22 hits over the last four games for the team's lowest four-game hit total of the season after collecting nine or more hits in eight of the previous nine games and in 11 of the previous 13 games. However, seven of OKC's last 14 hits have gone for extra bases after the team was limited to three singles Thursday...OKC entered Thursday's game leading all Triple-A teams with 150 runs scored and tied for first with a .385 OBP. Now the Comets' 158 runs scored are tied for third in Triple-A and their 243 hits are fourth-most, while their .371 OBP fell to seventh place...OKC's 30 home runs are tied for second-most in the PCL, although the Comets have been limited to one homer over the last three games and to three homers over the last six games.

The Third Degree: James Tibbs III singled and drew a walk Saturday. He has five hits over his last five games and has drawn a walk in four straight games...Tibbs leads the Minors with 10 home runs, 18 extra-base hits, 68 total bases and is tied for first with 25 runs scored through 26 games this season.

Fitz Blitz: Ryan Fitzgerald reached base with a walk last night and over the last nine games, is 13-for-38 (.342) with two doubles, two triples, five RBI, five walks and six runs scored...Fitzgerald leads the Minors with 40 hits so far this season, ranks second with 26 RBI and fourth with 59 total bases. His three triples are tied for most in the PCL.

Re-Ward-ed: Ryan Ward was held without a hit in his lone at-bat as a pinch hitter last night, snapping his six-game hitting streak (8-for-20). In the month of April, Ward has 24 hits in 18 games, including 11 extra-base hits, with 18 RBI, 10 walks and 12 runs scored. He is batting .375 (24-for-64) this month and leads the PCL in SLG (.688) and OPS (1.155)...Ward is OKC's Bricktown-era record-holder for career homers (94) and RBI (336) and leads the Minors this decade with 150 HR, 501 RBI, 450 runs and 1,309 total bases.

Chapter 13: The OKC pitching staff limited Tacoma to three runs last night, but over the last 13 games since tossing their first shutout of the season during a 1-0 win April 10 against Round Rock, OKC has allowed 103 runs (90 ER) and 145 hits across 117.0 IP. It's the third-most runs and tied for the second-most hits across the Minors during that time, while topping the Minors with 89 walks and a 2.07 WHIP...Opponents have batted .307 during the stretch, with at least nine hits in 12 of the 13 games, at least six runs in nine of the 13 games and at least eight runs in seven of the 13 games...Tacoma was held 0-for-12 with runners in scoring position last night, but opponents have totaled 186 at-bats with runners in scoring position over the 13 games, averaging 14.3 at-bats per game while hitting .280 (52-for-186).

May Cause Daytime Drowsiness: The Comets have lost each of their last three day games and are 2-6 in day games this season, including 1-6 in the last seven. However, the team has won each of its two Sunday day games at home...OKC posted winning records in day games each of the last four seasons, going a combined 71-40 (.640).

Around the Horn: Last night marked already the third time this season the Comets lost when allowing three or fewer runs, including for the second time in three games. The team sustained just five such losses last year...Oklahoma City turned a pair of double plays Saturday, upping its season-total to 31, which leads all of Triple-A...The Comets committed an error last night and have now committed 21 errors over the last 14 games...The Comets scored twice between the seventh and ninth innings last night after being limited to four total runs during those innings over the previous 10 games...This is the third time in the last four series the Comets enter the finale looking for a split. They have gone 0-2 in their previous quests to break even.







Pacific Coast League Stories from April 26, 2026

OKC Comets Game Notes - April 26, 2026 - Oklahoma City Comets

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.