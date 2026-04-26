Tacoma Rainiers Game Notes - at Oklahoma City

Published on April 26, 2026 under Pacific Coast League (PCL)

Tacoma Rainiers News Release







TODAY'S GAME - 4/26 at Oklahoma City

FIRST PITCH - 2:05 PM (PT) at Chickasaw Bricktown Ballpark - Oklahoma City, OK

PITCHING MATCHUP - Tacoma RHP Casey Lawrence (1-3, 4.82) vs. Oklahoma City LHP Garrett McDaniels (3-1, 0.00)

BROADCAST - TV: Bally Sports Live App/MiLB.TV/ MLB.TV (MLB.TV Free Game of the Day) RADIO - KIXI 880

DIGITAL PRESS BOX - Digital game notes and rosters can be found at the Rainiers Virtual Press Box

Today's game notes and starting lineups are attached.

THE RAINIERS: Look to win their second road series of the season today at Oklahoma City...the Rainiers won Saturday night 3-2 over the Comets, their 12th one-run game of the season...Brennen Davis led the way with three hits on the night, followed by Jhonny Pereda and Colt Emerson who each had two...Emerson connected on a solo home run in the eighth inning that provided Tacoma with an insurance run at 3-1...Oklahoma City scratched one run across in the bottom of the ninth inning, but Houston Roth finished off his second save of the season to secure the 3-2 win.

RUSSELL MATCHING RED: The Rainiers have won 258 games in John Russell's tenure as Rainiers manager (since 2023), the seventh-most by a Tacoma manager in franchise history...Tacoma's next win will tie Russell with Red Davis, who managed the Tacoma Giants in the franchise's first three seasons, from 1960-62...Russell, who has led the Rainiers to 80-win seasons in each of the last two years, is the first Tacoma skipper to lead the club to consecutive 80-win campaigns since Davis led the Tacoma Giants to at least 80 wins in each of his three seasons with Tacoma, including a franchise-record 97 wins in 1961.

WALK THIS WAY: The Rainiers drew seven walks in Saturday's victory over Oklahoma City, while striking out just four times...it's the fifth time this season (and third this week) the Rainiers have drawn the same number, or more, of walks as strikeouts...Tacoma is 4-1 this season in games their walks are greater, or equal, to the number of strikeouts...the Rainiers drew as many or more walks than strikeouts in 41 games in 2025, going 31-10 in those games...this week in Oklahoma City, the Rainiers have drawn 30 walks to 31 strikeouts, the third-most walks in Triple-A and the second-best strikeout to walk ratio in Triple-A in that span, trailing Albuquerque's 25BB/25K ratio.

COLT'S STREAK CONTINUES: By collecting a single in the fourth inning on Saturday, INF Colt Emerson extended his on-base streak to 13 games, the best for a Rainiers hitter this season...over that 13-game stretch (since April 7), Emerson has drawn nine walks, compared to 12 strikeouts...Emerson has collected an extra-base hit in four of his last six games and has driven in a run in each of his last three.

THE PEREDA PARTY DOESN'T STOP: C Jhonny Pereda recorded a pair of hits on Saturday night, his ninth multi-hit game of the season, the most by a Triple-A catcher...Pereda's 2-for-3 game on Saturday extended his hitting streak to five games and was his fourth multi-hit effort in his last five games...over his five-game streak, Pereda is hitting .524 (11x21) with a home run, three RBI and three walks...Pereda's 23 hits on the season are the second-most among Triple-A catchers, trailing only Micky Gasper's 24 hits for Worcester...among Triple-A catchers with at least 70 plate appearances, Pereda's .909 OPS is the second-best.

RUCKER ROLLING: RHP Michael Rucker tossed a perfect inning on Friday night, his eighth consecutive shutout appearance, tied with LHP Josh Simpson for the longest streak in the PCL...over his last eight outings, Rucker has allowed three hits, two walks and eight strikeouts...Rucker has not allowed a hit since April 8 and hasn't allowed a baserunner since a walk on April 11, retiring the last 13 batters that he's faced.

BULLPEN BRINGING IT: Tacoma's bullpen allowed two runs over 3.2 innings of scoreless baseball on Saturday, just the seventh time they have allowed multiple runs...the Rainiers bullpen ERA of 2.31 is the best in the minor leagues...Tacoma's bullpen has not allowed an earned run in 11 of the 26 games this season, and have allowed more than two earned runs just twice, most recently on April 3...it's the best start (by ERA) for a Rainiers bullpen through 26 games since the 2016 Rainiers bullpen had a 1.75 ERA and the fourth-best for a PCL bullpen since 2005.

SIMPSON'S SHUTOUT STRETCH: LHP Josh Simpson logged a scoreless appearance on Thursday, his eighth in a row, tied for the longest streak in the PCL this season...in that time, Simpson has allowed two hits and four walks while striking out 11...Simpson also has not allowed a hit in his last six appearances, the third-longest streak in the league this year...Simpson has allowed the fewest hits (3) among left-handed PCL relievers this season.

BRIAN'S BACK: After being activated off the Development List on April 14, C Brian O'Keefe has hit the ground running, collecting hits in each of his first seven games...O'Keefe has tallied five extra-base hits and five RBI in seven games since being activated...O'Keefe's seven-game hitting streak is Tacoma's second-longest of the season...since the start of the 2021 season, O'Keefe is tied for the lead with 42 home runs hit in games while playing catcher with Sam Huff, René Pinto and Carlos Peréz.

FEEL SO CLOSE TO YOU RIGHT NOW: Through 26 games of the 2026 season, the Rainiers have played plenty of close games, with 19 of the 26 games being decided by two-or-fewer runs (the most in the league), 12 of which have been one-run games...the Rainiers have gone 10-9 in games decided by two-or-fewer runs and 5-7 in one-run games...seven of Tacoma's last eight games have been decided by two-or-fewer runs.

MARINERS UPDATE: The Mariners took a back-and-forth slugfest in St. Louis by an 11-9 final score on Saturday...Julio Rodríguez went 3-for-4 with a two-run homer in the first inning...Cole Young also went 3-for-4 with a double and a home run...Will Wilson hit his first Major League home run in his Mariners debut...the Mariners pounded out 19 hits in the win.







Pacific Coast League Stories from April 26, 2026

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.