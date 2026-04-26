Hurley Homers, Troy Extends Streak as Aces Drop Series Finale

Published on April 26, 2026 under Pacific Coast League (PCL)

Reno Aces News Release







EL PASO, Tex. - Both teams scored in each of the first three innings, but the Reno Aces could not keep pace with the El Paso Chihuahuas as Reno dropped a 9-5 decision on Sunday in the series finale.

A Ryan Waldschmidt sacrifice fly put the Aces (13-14) on the board first, but the Chihuahuas (12-15) quickly jumped in front on an RBI single and an error by Reno. The Aces chipped in another sacrifice fly in the second and followed that with a two-out RBI single from Tommy Troy, but again the lead was short-lived as Samad Taylor hit a three-run homer in the second.

Reno matched the long ball with one of their own to kick off the third, doing so in solo fashion on the third big fly of the year from Waldschmidt. Quick in response was El Paso, using four singles and an error to push across three more runs in the third.

That score held until both teams put up a final run in their last at-bats starting with the Chihuahuas in the eighth on a Nate Mondou single, while Jack Hurley crushed his first Triple-A dinger in the top of the ninth.

For Hurley it has been quite the series, and he ended it on a high note going 2-for-3 with two runs scored. He's had an impressive series, as he finished the set playing in four games and batting 9-for-14 (.643) with five runs scored, a double, a homer, three RBI and two walks.

It also marked the third loss of the season when the Aces hit multiple homers, with all three coming consecutively in this series after entering the set 5-0 in such games.

Troy was the only other Ace to close with multiple hits, going 2-for-4 with a run scored and an RBI. The run scored extends his streak to nine consecutive games crossing home plate, extending what was already the longest such streak (both active and overall) in Triple-A this season.

Charged with the loss was starter Kohl Drake (1-2), who yielded eight runs (six earned) on six hits in 2.1 innings of work. Two of those runs were unearned due to three errors by the Aces, their most in a game this season.

However, the bullpen did its best to hold Reno in the contest, combining to pitch 5.2 innings while allowing one run on five hits.

The Aces now head home with a series loss, their second in a row and third of the season. Reno will look to right the ship when Sugar Land rolls into town for a six-game series beginning on Tuesday at 11:05 a.m. PT from Greater Nevada Field.







Pacific Coast League Stories from April 26, 2026

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