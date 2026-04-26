Reno Rolls Late in 8-2 Saturday Victory over El Paso

Published on April 25, 2026 under Pacific Coast League (PCL)

Reno Aces News Release







EL PASO, Tex. - The Reno Aces have made it back-to-back wins over the El Paso Chihuahuas, using a six-run sixth inning to secure an 8-2 victory at Southwest University Park on Saturday.

A two-run fifth by the Aces (13-13) helped them respond to a tally in the first set of swings by the Chihuahuas (11-15), taking the lead on a two-RBI double from Anderdson Rojas. Scoring on the play was Andrew Velazquez, who walked, and Kristian Robinson, who was hit by a pitch.

In the sixth was when Reno did most of its damage, and in true Aces fashion they plated four of the six runs scored with two outs. The only of those runs to score before two were retired was Tommy Troy's leadoff walk and Jacob Amaya's single, both of which scored on a Christian Cerda single into center.

A groundout and strikeout nearly had El Paso out of the frame, but Ryan Waldschmidt kept the inning alive when he singled on a liner into center that also brought home two. Last to do the heavy lifting was Luken Baker, as he doubled home the final two with a ball into deep center field.

Pitching was strong throughout, all starting with Mitch Bratt as he allowed only one on three hits in 4.1 innings, striking out five while walking two. Right-hander Drey Jameson (1-0) followed with 1.2 scoreless innings of relief, earning his first win of the campaign.

Outside of the first, El Paso's only other run came courtesy a solo homer in the eighth inning from Jase Bowen, his seventh of the season.

Leading the way at the dish was Amaya, as he was 3-for-5 with a run scored. Meanwhile, the only other to have a multi-hit effort was Waldschmidt at 2-for-5 with two RBI, though four Aces drove in multiple runs including the two-baggers from Rojas (1-for-5) and Baker (1-for-4).

After two straight wins the Aces will have the chance to split the set tomorrow, with the series finale getting underway at 11:05 a.m. PT.

-ACES-







Pacific Coast League Stories from April 25, 2026

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