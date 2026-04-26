Davis, Emerson Homers Power 3-2 Win over Comets on Saturday

Published on April 25, 2026 under Pacific Coast League (PCL)

Tacoma Rainiers News Release







OKLAHOMA CITY, OK - The Tacoma Rainiers (13-13) held on to notch their third straight win over the Oklahoma City Comets (13-13) with a 3-2 final score on Saturday night at Chickasaw Bricktown Ballpark. Brennen Davis and Colt Emerson both smacked solo home runs and Jhonathan Díaz turned in his second scoreless start of the season en route to his second victory.

Tacoma got on the board first in the top of the second inning when Brennen Davis (3) destroyed a solo home run off the metal above the Chickasaw Bricktown Ballpark sign in left field. The ball left his bat at 109.6 mph and gave the Rainiers an early 1-0 lead.

Tacoma picked up their second run in the top of the fourth inning. Rhylan Thomas drew a leadoff walk and moved up to third when Colt Emerson lined a single into right-center field. Then, Thomas scored when Davis grounded into a double play, making it 2-0.

Jhonathan Díaz continued his domination against Oklahoma City, allowing only four baserunners across 5.1 shutout innings while striking out two. In his career against the Comets, he holds a 1.47 ERA (8 ER/49.0 IP) allowing 34 hits and 14 walks while striking out 51 with a 0.98 WHIP.

Oklahoma City cut the Tacoma lead to one in the bottom of the seventh inning. Jack Suwinski smacked a leadoff double into the left field corner and Eliezer Alfonzo put one in the same spot for a double of his own. Suwinski scored without a throw and made it 2-1 Rainiers.

Tacoma got the run back immediately when Colt Emerson (3) hooked a fly ball around the left field foul pole for the second Rainiers home run of the game. His first home run of the season off a right-handed pitcher made it 3-1, restoring Tacoma's two-run lead.

Down to their last three outs and needing two runs to stay alive, Alfonzo (1) brought the Comets within one when he left the yard with one out. His solo shot made it 3-2 and Noah Miller became the tying run when he lined a single into shallow right field. Oklahoma City was stopped there as Tacoma secured a 3-2 victory in the fifth game of the series.

Tacoma looks to secure the series victory in the finale on Sunday afternoon. Tacoma turns to RHP Casey Lawrence for his second start of the week. First pitch is set at 2:05 pm PT.

POSTGAME NOTES:

C Jhonny Pereda turned in his fourth-consecutive multi-hit game Saturday, finishing 2-for-3...its the first time he has recorded two or more hits in four-straight games since June 25-July 1, 2019 when he recorded five-consecutive multi-hit performances...Pereda's nine multi-hit games are the most by a PCL catcher this season and is tied with Rhylan Thomas for the most by an Rainiers hitter.

C Brian O'Keefe extended his hitting streak to seven games with a double Saturday night, finishing 1-for-4 with a double...he has recorded a hit in every game he has played this season...since being activated from the Development List on April 14, O'Keefe holds a .370 average (10-for-27) with five doubles and five RBI.

RHP Gunner Mayer spun a perfect eighth inning and struck out two Comets Saturday, his seventh-consecutive scoreless appearance...it's the first time in his career not allowing a run in seven straight appearances...the right-hander is tied for the second-most strikeouts (15) among all Triple-A pitchers who have not allowed a run this season

INF Colt Emerson extended his team-best on-base streak to 13 games on Saturday with a multi-hit performance...he finished 2-for-5 with a home run, RBI, and run scored...the solo shot was Emerson's first home run against a right-handed pitcher this season and all three have gone the opposite way.

OF Brennen Davis recorded his second three-hit game Saturday night, finishing 3-for-5 with a home run, double, RBI, and a run scored...three home runs are tied for the second-most by any Rainiers hitter this season...Davis' 92.8 average EV is the third-best among all PCL hitters with at least 60 at-bats.







Pacific Coast League Stories from April 25, 2026

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