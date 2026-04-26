Isotopes and River Cats Split Twinbill on Saturday

Published on April 25, 2026 under Pacific Coast League (PCL)

Albuquerque Isotopes News Release







Sacramento, CA - Right-handed pitcher Valente Bellozo carried a no-hit bid two outs into the fifth inning on Saturday in the opening game of a doubleheader, before the River Cats rallied for two runs in the sixth, taking a 2-1 lead. With Albuquerque down to their final three outs, they plated four in the seventh - highlighted by RBI singles from Jose Cordova and Blaine Crim, and ended up with a 5-3 triumph.

Sacramento erupted for six runs in the first inning of Game 2 and cruised to a 9-2 victory.

Topes Scope: - Bellozo's outing marked the sixth time the Isotopes have come within seven or fewer outs of a no-hitter in team history (last: Chi Chi Gonzalez; May 23, 2019, at Las Vegas - 6.2 IP).

- Chad Stevens saw his 16 game-hitting streak come to an end. He slashed .410/.478/.590 with six doubles, a triple, homer and 10 RBI during the stretch, which was the longest active in Minor League Baseball for the 2026 season.

Stevens did draw a bases-loaded walk, meaning he has reached base in all 20 contests with Albuquerque that he has received a plate appearance this year, and 30-straight games overall dating back to Sept. 11, 2025, with Salt Lake.

- Crim was 4-for-4 with two RBI in the opener, the 12th time in his career he recorded at least four hits (last: April 4, 2025, vs. Toledo: 4-for-5). Crim has six multi-hit performances in his last 13 games, slashing .315/.383/.556 during the stretch.

- Vimael Machin's 10-game hitting streak also stopped in Game 1. He slashed .475/.542/.750 with six doubles, two homers and 13 RBI in the span.

- Machin recorded two hits in the nightcap, his seventh multi-hit game of the season.

- Cole Carrigg was a combined 3-for-6 in the two contests, extending his on-base streak to 18 games. Carrigg is slashing .338/.410/.473 with three doubles, two triples, a homer, 15 RBI and 10 steals in the spurt that began April 2.

- Carrigg stole a base in each contest, giving him 15 swipes for the season which is second among all Triple-A players behind Durham's Jacob Melton (17).

- Charlie Condon worked a walk in Game 2 to improve his on-base streak. Condon carries a .271/.397/.424 slashline with three doubles, two homers and eight RBI in the streak.

- Zac Veen was 3-for-4 in the nightcap, his first three-hit game since Sept. 14, 2025, at El Paso. Veen has reached base at least once in 16 of his last 18 ballgames.

- Cordova delivered an RBI single in each game of the doubleheader, his first two knocks of the season.

- Albuquerque's pitching staff has limited their opponent to one run or fewer six times this season, while also allowing nine or more runs on eight occassions.

- Sean Sullivan relented nine runs (eight earned) in the nightcap, setting career-worsts in both categories.

- Stu Flesland III made his Triple-A debut in the nightcap and spun 3.0 scoreless innings of relief after never having pitched in a game above High-A.

- In Game 2, the Isotopes allowed their opponent to score in the first inning for just the third game all season (total: 11 runs). Additionally, it was the largest opening frame relented by Albuquerque since Sept. 16, 2025, vs. Reno (also six).

- Nate Furman led off the nightcap with a home run, the second game-opening blast let up by the Isotopes in 2026 (also: Ryan Ward, April 16 vs. OKC).

- With the split, Albuquerque won a game in a doubleheader against Sacramento for the first time. They had previously lost three twinbills, all played at Isotopes Park (2010, 2015, 2016).

On Deck: The Isotopes and River Cats conclude their series Sunday, with Albuquerque needing a victory to split the series. First pitch is slated for 2:05 pm MT (1:05 PT). Neither club has announced a probable starter.







Pacific Coast League Stories from April 25, 2026

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