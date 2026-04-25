Sacramento Clips Albuquerque, 4-3

Published on April 24, 2026 under Pacific Coast League (PCL)

Albuquerque Isotopes News Release







Sacramento, CA - River Cats starter Trevor McDonald worked 5.0 scoreless innings of two-hit ball, and his team was able to hold on for a 4-3 victory over the Isotopes on Friday night at Sutter Health Park. Sacramento has taken two of the first three contests in this six-game series.

Topes Scope: - Chad Stevens was 2-for-3 with a two-run single, extending his hitting streak to 16 games. He is slashing .410/.478/.590 with six doubles, a triple, homer, and 10 RBI during the stretch, which is the longest active in Minor League Baseball for the 2026 season. Additionally, Stevens has reached base in 19 consecutive contests with Albuquerque and 29-straight games overall dating back to Sept. 11, 2025 with Salt Lake.

- Adael Amador was 0-for-3, bringing his streak of seven consecutive games with at least one RBI to an end. Amador did walk to extend his on-base streak to 11 games, in which he is slashing .286/.364/.490 with two doubles, a triple, two homers and nine batted in.

- Vimael Machin doubled to extend his hit streak to 10 games. He is 18-for-40 with six doubles, two homers and 13 RBI in the span.

- Charlie Condon was 1-for-5 and has reached base safely in 14 consecutive ballgames. Condon has compiled a .286/.406/.446 slashline with three doubles, two homers and eight RBI in the timeframe, spanning the whole month of April.

- Cole Carrigg finished 2-for-3 with a walk, upping his on-base streak to 16 games. His slash line is .324/.395/.471 with three doubles, two triples, a homer, 15 RBI and 10 steals during the stretch.

- McDonald became the fourth starter to complete an outing with 5.0 scoreless innings against Albuquerque this season, along with Kohl Drake (April 2 vs. Reno), Merrill Kelly (April 3 vs. Reno) and Matt Waldron (April 9 at El Paso).

- The Isotopes have lost consecutive games for the first time since a four-game skid from March 28-April 1. They are 6-4 in contests following a loss this season.

- Friday was the first road game of 2026 in which the Isotopes did not hold a lead at any point.

- Albuquerque dropped to 2-4 in one-run games, this being the first such decision on the road.

- The Isotopes plated their fewest runs in a contest since April 5, when they fell 3-2 at home vs. Reno.

- Patrick Weigel became the ninth Albuquerque pitcher since 2005 (MLB Database) to throw at least 60 pitches without completing two innings (last: Jeff Criswell; April 19, 2023 vs. OKC - 62 pitches in 1.2 IP).

On Deck: The Isotopes will play their first-ever doubleheader in Sacramento on Saturday, beginning with first pitch of game one at 5:30 pm MT (4:30 PT). Albuquerque will send right-hander Valente Bellozo to the mound in the opener, followed by southpaw Sean Sullivan in the nightcap. The River Cats are expected to start a pair of lefties in the twinbill: Seth Lonsway and John Michael Bertrand. There will be approximately be 30 minutes between games, which are both scheduled for seven innings.







Pacific Coast League Stories from April 24, 2026

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