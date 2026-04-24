Alexander Homers But Space Cowboys Drop Both Legs of Doubleheader

Published on April 24, 2026 under Pacific Coast League (PCL)

Sugar Land Space Cowboys News Release







SUGAR LAND, TX - The Sugar Land Space Cowboys (13-10) dropped both games of their doubleheader to the Round Rock Express (10-13), falling 5-3 in extra-innings before a 12-5 defeat in Game 2 on Thursday night at Constellation Field. Highlights of tonight's games can be found here.

Game 1 Round Rock struck first in the opening inning, using a pair of walks and a single to push across an early run and take a 1-0 lead.

Sugar Land answered immediately in the bottom half. James Nelson reached on an error to set the table, and CJ Alexander made the Express pay, launching his seventh home run of the season to give the Space Cowboys a 2-1 advantage.

The Space Cowboys held onto that lead through the middle innings behind strong work out of the bullpen. RHP Sam Carlson was dominant in relief, tossing two innings while allowing just one hit and striking out five. He threw 38 pitches, 22 for strikes, to keep Round Rock in check.

The Express pulled even in the fifth, but Sugar Land quickly responded. Kellen Strahm led off the inning with a ground-rule double, and Cesar Salazar followed with a well-placed bunt to put runners on the corners. Nelson came through again, lining a single to right field to restore the lead at 3-2.

However, Round Rock refused to go away. A single and a balk moved a runner into scoring position, and a single and a throwing error allowed the Express to tie the game at three.

The game remained deadlocked until the eighth, when the Express strung together a pair of hits to plate two runs and take a 5-3 lead. Sugar Land was unable to answer in the bottom half, dropping game one of the doubleheader.

Game 2 After a scoreless start, Round Rock broke things open in the third inning. Aaron Zavala led off the frame with a home run, sparking a rally that fueled a seven-run inning, giving the Express a 7-0 lead.

Sugar Land responded in the fourth with a rally of its own. Two walks set the stage for Jax Biggers, who ripped a double to drive in both runners and get the Space Cowboys on the board. Riley Unroe followed with a walk to keep the pressure on, and after a flyout moved Biggers to third, he came home on a wild pitch. Salazar capped the inning with a double to deep right field, finishing off a four-run frame and cutting the deficit to 7-4.

Round Rock answered again in the sixth, plating three runs to extend the lead to 10-4.

The Space Cowboys continued to battle, as Biggers launched his second home run of the season in the bottom half, a solo shot to right field that trimmed the deficit to five.

The momentum was short lived however, as Cameron Cauley connected on a two-run home run in the seventh to push the Express lead to 12-5. Sugar Land was unable to mount another comeback, dropping the second game and the doubleheader on Thursday night.

NOTABLE:

- Collin Price and Carlos Pérez both reached base in each game, extending their on-base streaks to 10 games which is the longest by any player on the roster this season.

- Jax Biggers hit his second home run of the season in Game 2. He went 2-for-3 with a double and a home run in the Space Cowboys second game.

- RHP Nate Pearson tossed 2.0 innings on Major League rehab, allowing one hit and one run while striking out three on 31 strikes out of 53 pitches.

- RHP Sam Carlson delivered 2.0 scoreless innings, giving up just one hit and striking out a season-high five.

- CJ Alexander hit his team leading seventh home run of the year. He is third in the Pacific Coast League in long balls.

Sugar Land continues their six-game series against Round Rock on Friday night. RHP Jason Alexander is scheduled to start against LHP Austin Gomber for a 7:05 pm first pitch. The game can be heard online anywhere at SLSpaceCowboys.com/Listen.







Pacific Coast League Stories from April 24, 2026

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