Chihuahuas Win Third Straight Game Thursday

Published on April 24, 2026 under Pacific Coast League (PCL)

El Paso Chihuahuas News Release







The El Paso Chihuahuas scored five first inning runs and never relinquished the lead in their 8-5 win over the Reno Aces Thursday night at Southwest University Park. The Chihuahuas have won three games in a row and four of their last five.

Chihuahuas right fielder Jase Bowen went 2-for-5 with a solo home run and his six home runs are fourth most in the Pacific Coast League. Designated hitter Samad Taylor went 3-for-3 with a double and a walk and has multiple hits and a walk in all three games of the series against Reno. Third baseman Pablo Reyes went 1-for-4 with a single and has reached base in all 16 games he's played in this year.

JP Sears pitched six innings in the win, which was the longest start by a Chihuahuas' pitcher this year. The Chihuahuas have scored first in eight of their last nine games. El Paso's four double plays Thursday set a new season high.

Team Records: Reno (11-13), El Paso (11-13)

Next Game: Friday at 6:35 p.m. Mountain Time at Southwest University Park. Reno RHP Thomas Hatch (0-0, 3.38) vs. El Paso RHP Evan Fitterer (0-0, 1.69). The game will air on 600 ESPN El Paso and www.epchihuahuas.com.

El Paso 8 Reno 5 - Thursday

WP: Sears (2-1)

LP: Lin (1-2)

S: Routzahn (2)

Time: 2:29

Attn: 4,954







Pacific Coast League Stories from April 24, 2026

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