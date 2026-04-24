Round Rock Sweeps Doubleheader over Sugar Land

Published on April 24, 2026 under Pacific Coast League (PCL)

Round Rock Express News Release







HOW IT HAPPENED - GAME 1:

Tuesday night's game between the Round Rock Express and Sugar Land Space Cowboys at Constellation Field was suspended due to unplayable field conditions following heavy rain and hail.

The suspended game was moved to 5:05 p.m. on Thursday before the originally scheduled April 23rd game against the Space Cowboys.

Round Rock struck first in the top of the first inning. After back-to-back walks by LF Trevor Hauver and DH Jonah Bride, SS Cam Cauley drove in Hauver from second with an RBI single to give the Express an early one-run lead.

The Space Cowboys responded with a pair of runs in the bottom half of the inning. LF James Nelson reached on a fielding error by Cauley to set up RF CJ Alexander to hit a two-run home run and give Sugar Land a 2-1 edge.

The Express scratched across a run in the fifth to tie the game at two. Round Rock loaded the bases with two walks and a single for Cauley. Cauley drew a walk to score the runner from third and even the game 2-2.

Sugar Land quickly responded in the bottom frame to retake the lead. CF Kellen Strahm reached on a ground rule double, and C César Salazar followed with a single. Nelson recorded an RBI single to score Strahm and give the Space Cowboys a 3-2 advantage.

The E-Train answered in the top of the sixth to even the game at three. 3B Richie Martin singled to start the inning and advanced to second base on a balk. CF Michael Helman drove in Martin from second with an RBI single and make it a 3-3 game.

RHP Mason Thompson and RHP Michel Otañez combined to toss scoreless sixth and seventh innings to force the game into extra innings.

In the top of the eighth, RF Aaron Zavala started the inning as the ghost runner on second base and advanced to third on a sacrifice bunt by Helman. 2B Justin Foscue knocked in Zavala with an RBI single to push the Express ahead by a run. Hauver followed with a double to score Foscue and extend the Round Rock advantage, 5-3.

LHP Robby Ahlstrom tossed a scoreless eighth inning with two strikeouts to protect the two-run lead and give Round Rock a 5-3 win in the first game of the doubleheader.

GAME 2

WP: RHP Dane Acker (1-0, 6.97) FIRST PITCH: 8:52 P.M. ATTENDANCE: 2,536

LP: RHP Miguel Ullola (1-2, 5.68) GAME TIME: 2:33

TEMPERATURE: 74 degrees, Partly Cloudy.

HOME RUNS: NO. INN. ON OUT COUNT DISTANCE/EXIT VELO. LOCATION

Aaron Zavala (RR) 1 3 0 0 0-0 N/A feet / 104.9 MPH Express Bullpen (RF)

Jax Biggers (SUG) 2 6 0 1 3-1 348 feet / 99.1 MPH Express Bullpen (RF)

Cam Cauley (RR) 3 7 1 1 1-0 N/A feet / 98.8 MPH HEB Picnic Plaza (LF)

HOW IT HAPPENED - GAME 2:

The E-Train exploded for seven runs in the top of the third inning. RF Aaron Zavala launched his first home run of the season to give the Express an early 1-0 advantage. CF Cam Cauley and 2B Justin Foscue walked to put runners at first and second. SS Michael Helman knocked in Cauley with an RBI single to extend the Express' edge to two. 3B Richie Martin tacked on another run with an RBI single to drive in Foscue and make it a three-run deficit for the Space Cowboys. The Express loaded the bases for DH Nick Pratto, who drew a walk to score the fourth run of the inning. Zavala also followed with a walk to extend the Express lead to five. LF Dairon Blanco capped off the frame with a two-run double for Round Rock's largest single-inning output of the year and a 7-0 cushion.

Sugar Land responded with four runs in the bottom of the fourth. 1B Carlos Perez and C Collin Price worked back-to-back walks to start the inning. 2B Jax Biggers drove in both runners with a double to cut the deficit to five. 3B Riley Unroe walked, and Biggers moved to third base on a flyout by CF Kellen Strahm. Biggers scored on a wild pitch, and DH César Salazar followed with an RBI double to send Unroe home and make it a 7-4 game.

The Express added a trio of runs in the top half of the sixth. Walks from Zavala, Cauley and Helman loaded the bases for Bride, who knocked in two runners on an RBI single and gave Round Rock a five-run lead. Martin followed with an RBI single, scoring Helman and extending the E-Train advantage to 10-4.

Biggers hit a solo home run in the bottom of the sixth to cut the Space Cowboys' deficit to five.

Round Rock added a pair of insurance runs in the top of the seventh inning. LF Dairon Blanco was hit by a pitch, and Cauley followed with a two-run home run to give the Express a 12-5 edge.

RHP Josh Hejka tossed a scoreless ninth inning to secure the 12-5 victory and a doubleheader sweep over the Space Cowboys.

E-TRAIN EXCERPTS:

THIRD-INNING THUNDER: The Express exploded for a season-high seven runs in the third inning in the second game of the doubleheader on Thursday night. The E-Train knocked in seven runs on just four hits, while also drawing five walks in the frame.

RICHIE'S ROLLING: Round Rock INF Richie Martin went 4-for-7 with two RBIs, two runs scored and two stolen bases in two games on Thursday. With hits in both games of the doubleheader, Martin now owns a six-game hitting streak, dating back to April 14. During the streak, he's slashing .391/.417/.696/1.113 with four doubles, a home run, six RBIs, four runs scored, five strikeouts and one walk. He also leads the Express with seven stolen bases. Since joining Round Rock on May 24, 2025, Martin is tied for fourth among Pacific Coast League base stealers with 33.

AARON ATTACK: OF Aaron Zavala has a hit in seven of his last eight games played. Over that span, he is hitting .300/.364/.433 with nine hits, five RBIs, a homer and three walks.

WALKING AWAY: E-Train hitters reached base 21 times via walks in the doubleheader on Thursday. The Express walked 11 times in the first game and followed with 10 in the second game. The last time the Express walked 20 or more times over two games was on April 18-19, 2023, at Sacramento, where they drew 22 walks.

IN A GROOVE: Round Rock is 6-2 in their last eight games. Over that span, the Express have scored 42 runs while holding opponents to 30 runs (+12).

NEXT GAME: Friday, April 24 at Sugar Land FIRST PITCH: 7:05 p.m. CT BALLPARK: Constellation Field

For more information about the Express, visit RRExpress.com or call (512) 255-2255. Subscribe to the E-Train email newsletter and keep up with the Express on Facebook, Instagram and X!







Pacific Coast League Stories from April 24, 2026

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