River Cats Rally to Upend Isotopes, 12-10

Published on April 24, 2026 under Pacific Coast League (PCL)

Albuquerque Isotopes News Release







Sacramento, CA - Despite the Isotopes getting off to another hot start by plating six runs in the second inning, the host River Cats rallied with an eight-run third to take a 9-6 lead. Albuquerque battled back to tie it in the fifth, but Sacramento plated three in the seventh to earn a 12-10 victory on Thursday night.

Adael Amador and Zac Veen each launched a two-run homer for the Isotopes. Osleivis Basabe launched a grand slam for the River Cats, then later added a tiebreaking two-run double in the seventh.

Despite the loss, Albuquerque ends the day in a first-place tie with the Sugar Land Space Cowboys, who dropped a doubleheader at home to Round Rock on Thursday.

Topes Scope: - Chad Stevens extended his hitting streak to 15 games, one shy of tying his career-high (May 20-June 8, 2025 with Salt Lake). He is slashing .397/.462/.586 with six doubles, a triple, homer and eight RBI during the stretch. Stevens is tied with Jackson Hornung (New Hampshire) for the longest active hit streak in the minors for the 2026 season.

- Amador had two hits, a two-run homer in the second and double in the ninth. He is 10-for-25 over his last five contests with two homers and six RBI. Additionally, Amador tallied two extra-base hits in a game for the second time this season (also: April 11 at El Paso; double and triple).

- Vimael Machin extended his hitting streak to nine games with a 2-for-3 evening, plus two walks. He is 17-for-36 with five doubles, two homers and 13 RBI during the stretch.

- Veen collected his fourth multi-hit game of the season. He has homered in back-to-back contests for the first time since May 8-9 2024 with Double-A Hartford at Reading.

- Cole Carrigg had a two-run single to extend his on-base streak to 15 games. He is slashing .308/.375/.462 with three doubles, two triples, a homer, 15 RBI and nine steals in the span.

- Albuquerque's six-run second marked the seventh time they have plated at least six tallies in a frame this year (last: April 19 vs. OKC, six in the seventh inning).

- Thursday marked the third time in 2026 the Isotopes have blown a lead of five or more runs in an eventual loss. All occurrences have come on the road. Albuquerque has held at least a two-run advantage in all 11 of their road games this season.

- Albuquerque tied a season-high by allowing eight runs in an inning (also: April 17 vs. OKC, eight in the fifth). Additionally, it was the sixth time Sacramento scored at least eight tallies in a frame against the Isotopes. The last occurrence was July 30, 2023 when Albuquerque set a franchise record by relenting 11 runs in the fifth inning to the River Cats.

- The Isotopes scored in double figures in Sacramento for the seventh time in team history (last: Sept. 29, 2021 at Sacramento; 11-3 win).

- Thursday was the 113rd instance in Isotopes history that both teams scored in double-digits, and third this season (also: April 12 at El Paso, April 17 vs. OKC). This was the first ever occurrence in Sacramento.

- The dozen runs tied for the Isotopes most allowed in a game at Sacramento (also: Aug. 4, 2005; 12-8 loss).

- Basabe connected on the first grand slam by an opposing player since Reno's A.J. Vukovich on Sept. 17, 2025. He is the 12th River Cat to accomplish the feat against the Isotopes (last: Donovan Walton - July 21, 2024 at SAC).

- Since beginning his start at El Paso with 4.0 scoreless innings on April 10, Hughes has pitched to a 26.98 ERA (5.2 IP/17 ER). Thursday tied for the second-most runs he has allowed in a game during his career (also: May 2, 2023 at Eugene). The most came on June 13, 2023 at Reading when Hughes relented 10 runs in 3.2 innings.

- Albuquerque committed three errors to tie a season-high, done on three previous instances (last: April 12 at El Paso).

- The Isotopes have never won the first two games of a series at Sacramento in team history. They did so once at home (July 22-23, 2008).

- Carrigg was ejected in the eighth inning after throwing his helmet following being called out on a close play at first base. He is the first Isotopes player to get tossed since Veen on Sept. 15, 2024.

On Deck: Albuquerque and Sacramento play game three of their series Friday at Sutter Health Park, with first pitch slated for 7:45 pm MT (6:45 PT). Right-handed pitcher Patrick Weigel is expected to start for the Isotopes against River Cats right-hander Trevor McDonald.







Pacific Coast League Stories from April 24, 2026

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