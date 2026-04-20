Isotopes Obliterate Comets, 17-4

Published on April 19, 2026 under Pacific Coast League (PCL)

Albuquerque Isotopes News Release







Albuquerque, NM - The Isotopes plated five runs immediately out of the gate in the first inning Sunday, and ended up scoring in six of their eight trips to the plate en route to a 17-4 win over the Oklahoma City Comets to claim a series victory in front of 8,033 enthusiastic fans at Rio Grande Credit Union Field.

Adael Amador, Sterlin Thompson, Blaine Crim and Braxton Fulford all homered to lead the charge for Albuquerque.

Topes Scope: - The crowd of 8,033 was the second-highest in all of Minor League Baseball on Sunday, behind the Nashville Sounds who drew 8,812 fans.

- Albuquerque has won nine of their last 12 games to move three games over .500 for the first time since April 21, 2023, when their record was 11-8.

- Sunday was the 32nd time in Isotopes history the team scored at least 17 runs in a contest, and second time in seven games after defeating El Paso 19-12 in 10 innings on April 12. It was the third occurrence against Oklahoma City, as the Isotopes defeated the Redhawks 18-10 on April 13, 2003 and 23-6 on July 30, 2009.

- Thompson had at least four hits in a game for the sixth time in his pro career (last: May 16, 2025 vs. Tacoma; 5-for-7). It was the third time in 2026 an Isotope had four hits, as Thompson joined Vimael Machin who has done it twice: April 12 at El Paso and April 15 vs. Oklahoma City.

- Chad Stevens extended his hitting streak to 14 games, the longest active in Minor League Baseball for the 2026 season. He is slashing .415/.483/.623 with six doubles, a triple, homer and seven RBI during the stretch. Additionally, Stevens has reached base safely in 17 consecutive games with Albuquerque, and 27-straight overall dating back to Sept. 11, 2025 with Salt Lake.

- Cole Carrigg was 3-for-5 with three RBI, coming a home run shy of a cycle. It is his first career contest with a double and triple. Carrigg has a 13-game on base streak in which he is slashing .310/.375/.483 with three doubles, two triples, a home run, 13 RBI and eight stolen bases.

- Nic Kent started his second Triple-A game and picked up his first hit in the seventh inning, a two-run double down the left-field line.

- After beginning the series 2-for-17, Crim was 2-for-5 with a three-run homer. It was his first three RBI game since Sept. 12, 2025 at San Diego when he delivered his first Major League hit, a home run off JP Sears.

- Amador was 3-for-6, his second three-hit performance in the last three nights. He is 11-for-33 with a double, triple, homer and six RBI over his last seven contests.

- Amador tied a career-high by scoring four runs (three previous times: last - Sept. 10, 2025 at El Paso).

- Fulford produced his first three-hit game since July 19, 2025 vs. Reno when he was 3-for-3. He has 11 home runs in 32 career games at Isotopes Park.

- Albuquerque stole four bases Sunday after having six on Saturday. The team is 18-for-22 in swipe attempts against the Comets this season.

- The Isotopes achieved back-to-back series wins for the first time since June 2024, when they took four of six both vs. El Paso (June 11-16) and at Oklahoma City (June 18-23).

- Albuquerque earned a home series victory over Oklahoma City for the first time since May 20-25, 2021 (4-2) and it was just their third since 2012 (span of 14 sets).

- After coming into Sunday with just two home runs all season at home in 11 games, the Isotopes blasted four - their second-most in a contest overall this season (most: five, April 12 at El Paso).

- This marked the eighth time the Isotopes have won a six-game series after losing the opener (last: June 11-16, 2024 vs. El Paso: 4-2).

- Sunday was the 62nd time Albuquerque scored at least five runs in the first inning in team history (last: Sept. 10, 2025 at El Paso - seven runs).

On Deck: After being idle on Monday, the Isotopes return to action Tuesday with the opener of a six-game series at the Sacramento River Cats. First pitch is slated for 7:45 pm MT.







Pacific Coast League Stories from April 19, 2026

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