Chihuahuas Split Two Games Sunday in Round Rock

Published on April 19, 2026 under Pacific Coast League (PCL)

El Paso Chihuahuas News Release







The El Paso Chihuahuas beat the Round Rock Express 5-2 Sunday afternoon in the completion of Saturday's game that was suspended by rain after two innings.

El Paso scored in the top of the first inning on Pablo Reyes' RBI single and scored the first run of the first five games of the series. Chihuahuas leadoff hitter Jase Bowen started the third inning with a solo home run, his team-leading fifth homer of the year and his second of the series. The Chihuahuas' final three runs came on a three-run home run by third baseman José Miranda.

Sean Boyle pitched the first five innings of Sunday's resumption and didn't allow any runs. Ethan Routzahn pitched a perfect ninth inning for his first career Triple-A save.

Round Rock 4 El Paso 1 - Sunday - Seven Innings - Second Game

WP: Ahlstrom (1-0)

LP: Yeager (1-3)

S: None

Time: 2:06

Attn: 5,538

The Express sent nine batters to the plate in the bottom of the sixth inning and scored three runs to break a late tie and win 4-1. Round Rock won four of the six games to give El Paso its second straight series loss.

Bowen went 1-for-3 with a double in the second game and had at least one hit in all five of his games played in Round Rock. Bowen had a .435 on-base percentage and five extra-base hits in the series.

Nate Mondou played left field for the Chihuahuas. It was just his 15th professional game in the outfield and his first since 2022 with Triple-A Las Vegas.

Box Score: Gameday: Chihuahuas 1, Express 4 Final Score (04/19/2026)

Team Records: El Paso (8-13), Round Rock (8-13)

Next Game: Tuesday at 6:35 p.m. Mountain Time at Dell Diamond. Reno TBA vs. El Paso LHP Jackson Wolf (0-2, 3.86). The game will air on 600 ESPN El Paso and www.epchihuahuas.com.







Pacific Coast League Stories from April 19, 2026

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