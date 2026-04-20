Comets Battered by Albuquerque Bats

Published on April 19, 2026 under Pacific Coast League (PCL)

Oklahoma City Comets News Release







The Albuquerque Isotopes hit four home runs and scored in six of eight innings, including two innings of five or more runs, to send the Oklahoma City Comets to a 17-4 defeat Sunday afternoon at Rio Grande Credit Union Field at Isotopes Park. Albuquerque (12-9) got the bats going early, producing a five-run first inning that included a three-run homer from Blaine Crim. Oklahoma City (10-11) got two runs back in the second inning as Jack Suwinski hit a RBI double and was later brought home on a balk by Isotopes pitcher Sean Sullivan. The Isotopes responded with a pair of solo shots in the following two innings as Braxton Fulford went deep in the third and Adael Amador did the same in the fourth to make the score, 7-2. After a James Tibbs III sacrifice fly for OKC in the fifth inning, Albuquerque scored 10 straight runs, including a two-run blast from Sterlin Thompson in the sixth inning followed by a six-run seventh inning. An eighth-inning sacrifice fly from Zach Ehrhard would bring in the Comets' final run of the game.

Of Note: -With Sunday's win, Albuquerque won the series, 4-2, handing Oklahoma City its second road series loss of the season after the Comets lost just one road series in 2025...Oklahoma City has now lost four of the last five games and lost their first series in Albuquerque since May 20-25, 2021.

-The 17 runs allowed by the Comets were the most allowed in a game by Oklahoma City since a 21-4 loss in Game 2 of a doubleheader Aug. 19, 2022 in Sugar Land...The 18 hits by the Isotopes Sunday were the most for an OKC opponent since June 15, 2024 in Sugar Land (19 H)...OKC last lost a game by 13 runs last season in Albuquerque June 10, 2025 in a 15-2 defeat in a game that was called with one out in the top of the eighth inning due to inclement weather...OKC allowed two innings of five or more runs Sunday and has now allowed innings of four-plus runs nine times through 21 games.

-Jack Suwinski went 2-for-4 with a double, walk and RBI as he has recorded a hit and RBI in each of his last four games, going 6-for-14 with six RBI. Since April 10 vs. Round Rock, Suwinski is 12-for-31 with two doubles, four homers and nine RBI in nine games.

-Ryan Fitzgerald finished 2-for-4 with a walk, collecting his fourth consecutive multi-hit game and team-leading 13th of the season. During the stretch, Fitzgerald is 8-for-19 with two triples and three RBI. He has hit safely in 10 of his last 12 games, going 20-for-54 (.370) with seven extra-base hits and 12 RBI.

-Austin Gauthier extended his hitting streak to eight games after finishing 1-for-5 with a double. During the stretch, Gauthier is hitting 11-for-33 with three doubles and five RBI. Gauthier matched his longest hitting streak during his Oklahoma City career, previously hitting in eight straight games Aug. 19-29, 2025.

-Oklahoma City matched its season-high mark with four homers allowed after keeping the ball in the park each of the prior three games and surrendering just one homer in the previous five games of the series. The Comets allowed multiple homers in a game for the first time since allowing a pair April 12 vs. Round Rock. The four homers allowed equaled OKC's season-high, previously surrendered April 1 at Las Vegas.

Next Up: Following a day off Monday, the Comets return home to open a six-game series against the Tacoma Rainiers at 6:35 p.m. Tuesday at Chickasaw Bricktown Ballpark. Enjoy $2 select beer, soda and bottled water from a line of Miller, Coors and Pepsi products on a $2 Tuesday. To purchase tickets, visit okccomets.com or call (405) 218-2182. Live radio coverage of each Comets game begins 15 minutes before first pitch on AM 1340 "The Game," 1340thegame.com and through the free iHeartRadio or MiLB First Pitch apps.







Pacific Coast League Stories from April 19, 2026

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