Comets Drop Third Straight on Walk-Off Walk

Published on June 25, 2026 under Pacific Coast League (PCL)

Oklahoma City Comets News Release







The Reno Aces drew a bases-loaded walk in the 10th inning, sending the Oklahoma City Comets to a 4-3 loss Wednesday night at Greater Nevada Field. Reno (2-0/34-43) scored in the opening inning for a second straight night on an RBI double from Ryan Waldschmidt. The Comets (0-2/41-35) tied the game in the second inning, but a RBI bunt single by Reno's Kristian Robinson regained the lead for the Aces. The Comets responded again in the third inning with a two-run blast from Teoscar Hernández to take their first lead of the night at 3-2. However, the Aces quickly tied it in the bottom of the third inning on a two-out RBI single. The game remained even at 3-3 leading into extra innings. After the Comets were blanked in their half of the 10th inning, the Aces won the game when Jacob Amaya drew a four-pitch walk with the bases loaded and one out.

Of Note:

-The Comets have lost three straight games for the second time in the last nine games. Each of the three losses during the current skid have been by one run...OKC is now 4-8 over the last 12 games and 8-12 in June...For the first time all season, the Comets have lost three straight road games and are 1-5 in their last six road games.

-The Comets fell to OKC 1-4 in extra-inning contests this year. They are now 1-5 in games tied after eight innings this season and 5-16 in games tied after eight innings over the last two seasons, including 2-10 on the road.

-Los Angeles Dodgers outfielder Teoscar Hernández continued his Major League Rehab Assignment, going 1-for-4 with a two-run homer for the second straight night while playing seven innings in left field. Through two games, Hernández is 2-for-7 with two homers and four RBI...The two-time World Series champion and two-time All-Star is recovering from a left hamstring strain.

-Christian Romero worked in a piggyback relief role and fired 5.1 scoreless frames with five hits, one walk and three strikeouts in a no decision. He retired 11 of his final 13 batters.

-Alek Thomas paced the Comets with a team-high three hits, going 3-for-4 with a run scored. He also nabbed an outfield assist during an out at home plate in the fifth inning.

-Austin Gauthier went 1-for-3 with a walk, extending his current hitting streak to six games (11-for-21).

-Pitchers Landon Knack and Evan Phillips also appeared on rehab assignments. Knack made his season debut, tossing 1.1 innings while allowing two runs on five hits with one walk and two strikeouts in his start....Phillips continued 0.2 innings while allowing one run on two hits with one walk. He threw 23 pitches (12 strikes).

-The Comets hit into a season-high four double plays. It's the sixth time this season and second time across the last four games the Comets were victims of at least three double plays in one game...Oklahoma City hit into four double plays for the first time since June 29, 2025 at Sacramento.

Next Up: Oklahoma City looks to snap the losing skid against Reno on Thursday starting at 8:35 p.m. CT at Greater Nevada Field. Live radio coverage of each Comets game begins 15 minutes before first pitch on AM 1340 "The Game," 1340thegame.com and through the free iHeartRadio or MiLB First Pitch apps.







Pacific Coast League Stories from June 25, 2026

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