Hughes Spins Masterpiece as Isotopes Defeat Bees, 8-1

Published on June 25, 2026 under Pacific Coast League (PCL)

Albuquerque Isotopes News Release







Albuquerque, NM - Right-handed pitcher Gabriel Hughes continued his dominance in the month of June, by tossing 6.0 masterful scoreless innings of two-hit ball, and the Albuquerque Isotopes broke the contest open with a six-run seventh, defeating the Salt Lake Bees 8-1 on Thursday afternoon at RGCU Field.

Hughes took a perfect game two outs into the fifth inning and retired 18 of the 21 batters he faced. Zac Veen immediately sparked the offense with a solo homer leading off the home first, extending his hitting streak to 25 games.

Topes Scope: - Since returning from the Injured List, Hughes has tossed 15.2 consecutive scoreless innings over his last three starts, with a combined total of four hits allowed. He has five walks and 16 strikeouts during the span. Overall, Hughes has not permitted a run in his last 21.2 frames, dating back to his two rehab starts with the High-A Spokane Indians.

- Veen is slashing .411/.429/.822 with 14 doubles, three triples, eight homers, 22 RBI, and 12 multi-hit performances during his 25-game hitting streak, which is tied for the longest hit streak in all of affiliated pro baseball this season (also: Felnin Celesten, Everett AquaSox).

- Veen's hit streak is the third longest in Isotopes history behind Ryan Ritter (31 games, 2025-26) and Mike Tauchman (28 games, 2016-17). Overall, Veen is tied with Mike Piazza (1992) for the fourth-longest hit streak in Albuquerque's Triple-A history which dates back to 1972.

- Veen connected on Albuquerque's second leadoff homer of the season (also: Cole Carrigg, May 10 vs. Sugar Land). It was his fourth game-opening big fly in an Isotopes uniform, as he did it three times last year (April 30 vs. Salt Lake, June 29 at Las Vegas, July 6 vs. El Paso).

- Chad Stevens extended his on-base streak at Triple-A to 57 games dating back to Sept. 11, 2025 with Salt Lake. It spans the final 10 contests he played for the Bees last season, and all 47 games with a plate appearance for the Isotopes this season. Stevens is slashing .347/.434/.484 with 16 doubles, two triples, three homers and 40 RBI during the span. It is the third longest on-base streak in the Pacific Coast League since at least 2005.

- Charlie Condon launched a 461-foot home run to left field in the fourth inning, the longest of the season for any Isotopes player. He is slashing .327/.457/.752 over his last 31 games with nine doubles, three triples, 11 homers and 33 RBI, raising his batting average from .232 to .275. Additionally, Condon has 11 home runs since May 23, the third most among all MiLB players during the stretch.

- Jordan Beck was 2-for-3 with a triple and double in the third game of his rehab assignment. It was his first game with multiple extra-base hits since Aug. 16, 2025 vs. Arizona when he doubled twice.

- Brenton Doyle was 1-for-5 with a double in the third game of his rehab stint, and has one hit in each of his first three contests.

- José Cordova extended his career-long hitting streak to 11 games with a 2-for-3 afternoon. Cordova is 17-for-41 with four doubles during the stretch. Additionally, he is slashing .340/.382/.456 in his last 29 contests after beginning the season hitless in his first 11 at-bats.

- After Tanner Gordon tossed 4.0 scoreless innings of one-hit ball on Wednesday, this marks the first time that back-to-back Albuquerque starters finished outings with at least four scoreless frames and no runs allowed since Ian Clarkin (4.0 IP) and José Mujica (6.0 IP) on June 26-27, 2021 vs. Tacoma.

- Omar Martinez's home run in the ninth inning put the Bees on the board, meaning the Isotopes have still never pitched a home shutout against Salt Lake. Thursday was the 104th matchup between the Isotopes and Stingers/Bees in New Mexico. Albuquerque has thrown four shutouts in the state of Utah (last: Aug. 31, 2016, 1-0 win in Game 1 of a doubleheader).

- Overall, the last time the Salt Lake franchise was shut out in Albuquerque was Opening Night of the 1997 season, when the Dukes beat the Buzz 1-0 at the Albuquerque Sports Stadium, as Paul Konerko's first-inning sacrifice fly scored the game's only run.

- The Isotopes limited their opponent to one run or fewer for the 11th time this year, after accomplishing the feat just eight times combined between the previous two seasons.

On Deck: Albuquerque will look for another win Friday, with right-handed pitcher Eiberson Castellano scheduled to pitch opposite Bees right-hander Caden Dana. The first 2,000 fans will receive Orbit Hats courtesy of AARP, as the Isotopes celebrate the birthday of their beloved mascot. A Postgame Fireworks show is also scheduled (weather permitting) presented by Melloy Los Lunas. Gates open at 5:30 pm, with first pitch scheduled for 6:35.







Pacific Coast League Stories from June 25, 2026

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