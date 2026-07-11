Isotopes Blanked by Space Cowboys, 10-0

Published on July 10, 2026 under Pacific Coast League (PCL)

Albuquerque Isotopes News Release







Sugar Land, TX - The Space Cowboys plated 10 runs over the first three innings - highlighted by a Joey Loperfido grand slam - while starting pitcher Colton Gordon spun 6.0 frames of three-hit ball, as Sugar Land routed Albuquerque 10-0 on Friday night at Constellation Field.

Topes Scope: - The Isotopes were shut out for the fifth time this season (last: June 26 vs. Salt Lake, 6-0). It is their most times being blanked in a campaign since suffering the fate on six occassions in 2021.

- Albuquerque suffered their worst shutout defeat since Aug. 27, 2023 at Oklahoma City when they lost 14-0. Overall, it was their sixth time being blanked by Sugar Land, with five coming at Constellation Field (last: April 13, 2025, 7-0).

- The Isotopes have been held to just 17 hits and 13 walka over the first four games of this series, after they compiled 33 knocks and 35 walks in the first four contests of the set when they visited Constellation Field in May.

- Albuquerque has been limited to four or fewer hits on five occassions in their last 15 contests, dating back to June 24 vs. Salt Lake.

- After going 0-for-12 with four walks in his previous four games, Charlie Condon picked up two hits on Friday night. Overall, it was his 22nd multi-hit game of the campaign.

- Ryan Ritter collected a double, just his second extra-base hit since June 24 (11 games). Overall, he is 7-for-45 during the stretch.

- Loperfido's grand slam was the 12th hit by Sugar Land against Albuquerque, as they joined the PCL in 2021. It was his second slam while facing the Isotopes, also accomplishing the feat on April 12, 2024 - part of a three-homer night including two blasts in the seventh inning.

- Albuquerque has relented six grand slams in 2026 (last: John Taylor, June 30 at Round Rock, eighth inning).

- The Isotopes surrendered double-digits in the run column for the first time since June 17 vs. Sugar Land, a span of 20 contests.

- Albuquerque has allowed three runs or fewer 29 times this year, while relenting double-digits in the run column a total of 25 times.

On Deck: The Isotopes and Space Cowboys face off again on Saturday night at 6:05 MT (7:05 CT). Left-handed pitcher Sean Sullivan is slated to take the bump for Albuquerque, opposed by right-hander Ethan Pecko, the reigning PCL Pitcher of the Month.







Pacific Coast League Stories from July 10, 2026

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