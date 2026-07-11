Pratto Homers in Chihuahuas' Loss Friday Night in Oklahoma City

Published on July 10, 2026 under Pacific Coast League (PCL)

El Paso Chihuahuas News Release







The El Paso Chihuahuas scored three times with two outs in the ninth inning Friday night at Chickasaw Bricktown Ballpark but lost to the Oklahoma City Comets 10-5. The Comets have won three in a row after the Chihuahuas took the series opener.

El Paso first baseman Nick Pratto went 3-for-3 with a solo home run, three RBIs and two walks. He reached base all five times, one game after going 0-for-4 with four strikeouts. Chihuahuas shortstop Mason McCoy went 2-for-5 with an RBI and has reached base multiple times in all four games of the series.

Clay Dungan, Nate Mondou and Nick Solak also had two hits for the Chihuahuas. Johan Moreno struck out four in 1.2 innings in his Triple-A debut for El Paso.

Box Score: Gameday: Chihuahuas 5, Comets 10 Final Score (07/10/2026)

Team Records: El Paso (6-10, 41-50), Oklahoma City (9-7, 50-40)

Next Game: Saturday at 6:05 p.m. Mountain Time at Chickasaw Bricktown Ballpark. El Paso RHP Sean Boyle (7-5, 5.74) vs. Oklahoma City RHP Landon Knack (0-0, 3.86). The game will air on 600 ESPN El Paso and www.epchihuahuas.com.







Pacific Coast League Stories from July 10, 2026

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