Tacoma Rainiers Game Notes - 7/10 at Las Vegas

Published on July 10, 2026 under Pacific Coast League (PCL)

Tacoma Rainiers News Release







TODAY'S GAME - 7/10 at Las Vegas

FIRST PITCH - 7:05 PM at Las Vegas Ballpark - Las Vegas, NV

PITCHING MATCHUP - Tacoma RHP Carson Fulmer (1-1, 4.30) vs. Las Vegas RHP Chen Zuang (1-3, 7.38)

ROSTER MOVES: The Tacoma Rainiers, in conjunction with the Seattle Mariners, have made the following roster moves:

ADD OF Stuart Fairchild (#6) - transferred to Tacoma from ACL Mariners

DEL INF Carson Taylor - traded to Atlanta

BROADCAST - TV: Bally Sports Live App/MiLB.TV RADIO - KIXI 880

THE RAINIERS: Scored a season-high 18 runs, matching their season-high with 22 hits as they beat Las Vegas 18-4 on Thursday night...Tacoma scored in eight of the nine innings, hitting five home runs, tying the season-high...Ryan Bliss and Patrick Wisdom each tallied four-hit games, as Wisdom tallied his fifth multi-homer game of the season, reaching base in all seven plate appearances...Michael Arroyo also went 3-for-6 with a triple and his first Triple-A home run, while Lazaro Montes also tallied his first two Triple-A hits and first Triple-A RBI...Tacoma also turned four double plays in Thursday's win, the fifth time doing so this season...the win marks the first time Tacoma has won back-to-back games in Las Vegas since April 16-17, 2024 and Tacoma's largest win in Las Vegas since beating the Aviators 14-0 on April 16, 2024.

ABOUT LAST NIGHT: The Rainiers totaled a season-high 18 runs on a season-high-tying 22 hits on Thursday night... it's the fourth time since 2005 Tacoma has scored 18 runs at Las Vegas and the first time since September 18, 2022 (19R)...the 22 hits are the most for Tacoma in a game at Las Vegas since at least 2005, and the second time the Rainiers have tallied 22 hits in a game this season, matching the 22 hits on May 8, 2026 at El Paso (17-2 win)...INF Patrick Wisdom reached base in all seven plate appearances in the win, becoming the eighth Triple-A player since 2005 to reach base in all seven trips to the plate, and the second Rainiers hitter to accomplish the feat in that time, joining Abraham Almonte, who did so on May 29, 2013 (6-for-6, BB)... Tacoma's defense turned four double plays in Thursday's win, matching the season-high for the fifth time this season...the Rainiers lead all Triple-A clubs with five games turning four double plays...Buffalo is the next-closest team, doing it three times this year.

ARROYO ALREADY ROLLING: INF/OF Michael Arroyo went 3-for-6 with a triple, home run, two RBI, walk and four runs scored, tying his career-high...Arroyo, 21, is the second Rainiers hitter to hit a home run before turning 22 this season, joining INF Colt Emerson (20 years old), who hit seven with Tacoma this year before his promotion to Seattle...the Rainiers are one of four Triple-A teams this season to have multiple players hit home runs before turning 22...Arroyo is the youngest Triple-A player this season to record a triple and a home run in the same game and only the second Rainiers hitter under 22 years old to hit a triple and home run in the same game, joining INF Cole Young, who did so on May 16, 2025, at Albuquerque.

DOMINGO DOMINATION: RHP Domingo González threw 2.2 no-hit innings of relief on Thursday, giving him 32.1 total innings with Tacoma without allowing a home run this year...among Triple-A pitchers who have not allowed a home run this season, González's 32.1 innings are the second-most, and his 25 appearances are tied for the third-most...dating back to the end of the 2025 season, González has gone 26 appearances without allowing a home run, the longest streak by a Rainiers pitcher since RHP Stephen Kolek went 30 appearances from June 21-September 24, 2023 without allowing a long ball.

SUMMER OF BLISS: Since June 1 (24G), INF Ryan Bliss has hit .340 (34x100) with eight doubles, two triples and three home runs, driving in 15...in that time, he ranks fourth in the league in batting average, ranking eighth in SLG at .550 and 10th with an .939 OPS...Bliss, who ranks sixth in the league with 19 doubles this season, has hit 16 of them since May 1, tied for the third-most in that span...Bliss recorded his first four-hit game of the season on Thursday night, going 4-for-5 with a home run and three RBI... Bliss is the first Rainiers hitter to tally four hits, including a home run, in a game this season and the first Rainiers leadoff man to do since Bliss accomplished the feat on August 1, 2024, against Salt Lake.

FULMER WAS ON FIRE: RHP Carson Fulmer put together one of the best starts by a Rainiers pitcher this season in his last start on July 4, dealing 6.0 shutout innings and matching his career-high with 11 strikeouts (also: June 21, 2018, with Charlotte vs. Columbus)...Fulmer is the first Rainiers pitcher to record 11-or-more strikeouts since Blas Castaño had 12 on August 8, 2024, against Salt Lake...he became the first PCL pitcher this season to strikeout 11 across at least 6.0 shutout IP and the second in Triple-A...Fulmer is the first Rainiers pitcher to punch out 11 over 6.0 shutout frames since LHP James Paxton struck out 11 over 6.0 scoreless innings on June 22, 2013, against Fresno.

THERE'S WISDOM IN HITTING HOMERS: INF Patrick Wisdom recorded his 21st and 22nd home runs of the season in Thursday night, good for the PCL lead...Thursday also marked Wisdom's fifth multi-homer game of the season, the most by a Rainiers hitter in a single season since INF Alex Liddi tallied five multi-homer games in 2011...the only Rainier to tally six-multi homer games in a single season was INF/OF Mike Carp...Wisdom's .126 HR/PA is the best in the minor leagues (min. 100 PA), averaging a home run every 7.9 plate appearances...Wisdom's .126 HR/PA currently ranks as the best among all minor league hitters in a single season since 2005 (min. 100 PA), with the next-closest being 2011 Eliezer Alfonzo with Colorado Springs, who averaged .119 HR/PA...the next-closest Rainiers hitter is Jabari Blash, who averaged .096 HR/PA with Tacoma in 2015 (22HR/228PA).

NINE-SPOT NUMBERS: INF Alejo Lopez went 3-for-4 with an RBI and a walk in Thursday's win...Lopez has been one of the best nine-hole hitters in Triple-A this season, sporting a .411 OBP out of the ninth spot in the order, the fourth-best in Triple-A (min. 70 PA in 9-spot), while his .291 average from the nine-hole ranks fifth...Tacoma's nine-spot hitters are batting .271 this season, good for fourth in Triple-A, as is their .365 OBP, while ranking eighth in the circuit with a .415 SLG and a .780 OPS...Rainiers nine-spot hitters have struck out only 52 times this season, the fewest among all full-season minor league teams.

PEREDA PARTY: C Jhonny Pereda extended his on-base streak to 20 games with a walk in the fourth inning on Wednesday, the longest on-base streak by a Rainiers hitter this season...Pereda's 20-game streak is the longest streak by a Rainiers hitter since OF Rhylan Thomas reached in 23 consecutive contests from August 12-September 6, 2025...Pereda has been one of the best hitting catchers in Triple-A this season, batting .310, good for fourth among Triple-A backstops (min. 100 PA), ranking eighth with a .393 OBP.

MARINERS UPDATE: The Mariners fell 8-4 to the Marlins on Thursday, getting swept in the three-game series...Seattle closes out the first half with a three-game set in Tampa Bay, starting tonight.







Pacific Coast League Stories from July 10, 2026

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