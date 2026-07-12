Tacoma Rainiers Game Notes - 7/11 at Las Vegas

Published on July 11, 2026 under Pacific Coast League (PCL)

Tacoma Rainiers News Release







TODAY'S GAME - 7/11 at Las Vegas

FIRST PITCH - 7:05 PM at Las Vegas Ballpark - Tacoma, WA

PITCHING MATCHUP - Tacoma RHP Casey Lawrence (5-6, 3.83) vs. Las Vegas RHP Joey Estes (3-6, 6.84)

BROADCAST - TV: Bally Sports Live App/MiLB.TV RADIO - KIXI 880

THE RAINIERS: Are looking for their first series win in Las Vegas since September 13-18, 2022...Tacoma held on to win 12-10 on Friday night, winning their third consecutive game at Las Vegas...Michael Arroyo, who went 2-for-3 with five RBI, drove in his first run with a sacrifice fly in the first inning...after the Aviators tied the game in the second inning, Tacoma took the lead with a four-run third inning, capped off by a two-run homer from Patrick Wisdom...Stuart Fairchild hit his first of two homers in his game of the season with Tacoma with a solo shot in the fourth inning...Arroyo homered for the second consecutive game with a two-run blast in the fifth inning...Tacoma began to pull away with a four-run sixth inning, led off by back-to-back homers from Fairchild and Jhonny Pereda...the Aviators clawed back within 12-10, but Josh Simpson kept them off the board for the final 1.2 innings to hang on for the win.

LOVING LIFE IN LAS VEGAS: The Rainiers have won each of their last three games in Las Vegas, doing so for the first time in a single season since taking three straight from July 29-31, 2021...Tacoma has not won four games in a row in Las Vegas since winning six straight from August 30, 2012-June 10, 2023...the Rainiers have homered five times in consecutive games, the first Triple-A team to do so this season and just the second time Tacoma has done so since 2005 (also: July 28-29, 2023 vs. Salt Lake)...it was also Tacoma's third five-homer game of the season, tied for the most in the PCL (also: Albuquerque)...following Friday's five-homer performance, the Rainiers have hit more home runs against Las Vegas than any other opponent this season...the Rainiers have tallied 10 extra base hits in each of their last two games, the only Triple-A team to do so this season, and first since Oklahoma City did so from April 24-25, 2024.

LAWRENCE THE LEADER: RHP Casey Lawrence will make his minor-league-leading19th start of the season tonight and the 90th of his Rainiers career, the second-most in franchise history...Lawrence leads the minor leagues with 103.1 innings and10 quality starts...Lawrence leads the PCL with a 1.25 WHIP, ranking second with a 3.83 ERA and seventh in both opponent batting average (.282) and strikeouts (65)...Lawrence has limited the free passes so far this season, leading all qualified Triple-A pitchers with a 3.8% walk rate (per FanGraphs), with the next-closest being Chandler Champlain's 4.6% with Rochester.

ARROYO IN RARE AIR: INF/OF Michael Arroyo homered for the second consecutive game on Friday night, going 2-for-3 with a double and a home run, tying his season-high with five RBI...Arroyo, 21, is the eighth Rainiers hitter since 2005 to homer in back-to-back game before turning 22, joining Cole Young (2025), Jonatan Clase (2024), Jarred Kelenic (2021), Robert Perez Jr. (2019), Ketel Marte (2015), Nick Franklin (2012) and Adam Jones (2006-07)...Jones is the only of the group to homer in three consecutive games, doing so from April 17-19, 2006...Arroyo is the fifth Rainiers hitter this season to tally multiple extra-base hits in consecutive games...only two Rainiers have multiple extra-base hits in three straight games, last done by Mike Zunino, who did it in four straight games from April 15-18, 2016.

DOMINGO DOMINATION: RHP Domingo González threw 2.2 no-hit innings of relief on Thursday, giving him 32.1 total innings with Tacoma without allowing a home run this year...among Triple-A pitchers who have not allowed a home run this season, González's 32.1 innings are the most, and his 25 appearances are tied for the third-most...dating back to the end of the 2025 season, González has gone 26 appearances without allowing a home run, the longest streak by a Rainiers pitcher since RHP Stephen Kolek went 30 appearances from June 21-September 24, 2023, without allowing a long ball.

SUMMER OF BLISS: INF Ryan Bliss tallied his second consecutive four-hit game on Friday, going 4-for-5 with three doubles and two RBI...Bliss is the fifth different Triple-A player to record consecutive four-hit games this season and the first Rainiers hitter to do so since Tyler Locklear, who did it from July 22-23, 2025...in his last two games, Bliss has gone 8-for-10 with three doubles and a home run...Bliss also set a new career-high with his three doubles on Friday night, joining Patrick Wisdom as the only Rainiers with three-double games this season...the Rainiers are one of three Triple-A teams to have multiple players with three-double games this year...Bliss now ranks fourth in the PCL with 22 doubles on the season, 19 of which have come since May 1, the second-most in the league in that span...since he was optioned to Tacoma on June 16, Bliss leads the PCL with 34 hits, 26 runs and a .391 batting average.

THERE'S WISDOM IN HITTING HOMERS: INF Patrick Wisdom hit his league-leading 23rd home run of the season on Friday night, the most for a Rainiers hitter through 91 games since Jake Scheiner hit 24 in 2023...Thursday marked Wisdom's fifth multi-homer game of the season, the most by a Rainiers hitter in a single season since INF Alex Liddi tallied five multi-homer games in 2011...the only Rainier to tally six-multi homer games in a single season was INF/OF Mike Carp, who did so in 2010...Wisdom's .128 HR/PA currently ranks as the best among all minor league hitters in a single season since 2005 (min. 100 PA), with the next-closest being 2011 Eliezer Alfonzo with Colorado Springs, who averaged .119 HR/PA...Wisdom is averaging a home run every 7.8 plate appearances.

PEREDA PARTY: C Jhonny Pereda is currently on a 21-game on-base streak, the longest on-base streak by a Rainiers hitter this season...Pereda's 21-game streak is the longest streak by a Rainiers hitter since OF Rhylan Thomas reached in 23 consecutive contests from August 12-September 6, 2025...Pereda has been one of the best hitting catchers in Triple-A this season, batting .315, good for second among Triple-A backstops (min. 100 PA), ranking seventh with a .395 OBP...since he was optioned back to Tacoma on June 18, Pereda has tallied a hit in 14 of his 16 games played.

MARINERS UPDATE: The Mariners fell 7-2 in the series opener to Tampa Bay on Friday...J.P. Crawford went 2-for-4 with a double, while Cole Young recorded his 11th home run of the season in the loss.







Pacific Coast League Stories from July 11, 2026

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